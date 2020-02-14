Oregon Daybook

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Friday, Feb. 14 9:30 AM Oregon Technical Review Team teleconference meeting on proposed Malheur County gold mine

Weblinks: http://www.oregongeology.org, https://twitter.com/OregonGeology

Contacts: Lori Calarruda, Oregon Dept. of Geology and Mineral Industries , dogami-info@oregon.gov, 1 971 673 1537

Friday, Feb. 14 – Sunday, Feb. 16 Bipartisan Congressional Delegation attend Munich Security Conference – Bipartisan Congressional Delegation attend the Munich Security Conference in Germany, led by Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and including: Democratic Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse, Bob Menendez, Kirsten Gillibrand, Jeff Merkeley, Chris Coons and Chris Van Hollen, and Reps. Thomas Malinowski and Elissa Slotkin; and Republicans Sens. John Barrasso and Rob Portman, and Reps. Mac Thornberry, Michael Turner, John Carter, Jeff Duncan, Susan Brooks, Tom Rice, Brad Wenstrup, Will Hurd, Ralph Norman and Mike Waltz

Location: Munich

Weblinks: http://lgraham.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/LindseyGrahamSC

Contacts: Toby Tyler, Sen. Lindsey Graham communications, toby_tyler@lgraham.senate.gov, 1 202 224 5972

Friday, Feb. 14 Oregon Admission Day – Oregon Admission Day, celebrating anniversary of Oregon becoming the 33rd U.S. state

Friday, Feb. 14 Paul Reubens begins ‘Pee-wee’s Big Adventure’ 35th anniversary tour – ‘Pee-wee’s Big Adventure’ 35th anniversary North American tour begins, featuring a screening of Tim Burton’s 1985 adventure comedy film followed by a discussion about the making of the film with co-writer and star Paul Reubens. Based on the character originated in the HBO special ‘The Pee-wee Herman Show’, the film follows Pee-wee’s nationwide search for his stolen bicycle. The film was followed by an Emmy-award winning TV series ‘Pee-wee’s Playhouse’ and two feature film sequels

Location: Newmark Theatre, 1111 SW Broadway, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.livenation.com, https://twitter.com/livenation

Contacts: Emily Bender, Live Nation, emilybender@livenation.com

Friday, Feb. 14 – Saturday, Feb. 15 Oregon Historical Society holds Statehood Day festivities – Oregon Historical Society holds annual Oregon Statehood Day festivities, with speakers including Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury and former governors Barbara Roberts and Ted Kulongoski. Events include the performances from trombonist Danzel Mendoza and Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers

Location: Oregon Historical Society, 1200 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.ohs.org/, https://twitter.com/OrHist

Contacts: Kerry Tymchuk, Oregon Historical Society, Kerry.Tymchuk@ohs.org, 1 503 306 5203

