Oregon Digest Advisory

PIPELINE CONTROVERSY

SALEM, Ore. — A three-member federal commission, all appointed by President Donald Trump, has on its agenda a proposed natural gas pipeline and marine export terminal in Oregon. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission had been expected to make a decision on Thursday but instead put it on its agenda for Feb. 20. If the commission approves the project, which lacks state permits, it could be litigated by the state and residents opposed to the mega-project. By Andrew Selsky. UPCOMING.

LANDFILL-RADIOACTIVE WASTE

ARLINGTON, Ore. — Authorities say a chemical waste landfill in Oregon near the Columbia River has been accepting hundreds of tons of radioactive fracking waste from North Dakota in violation of Oregon regulations. SENT: 475 words.

MICHAEL-AVENATTI-NIKE

NEW YORK — A lawyer who gained fame by representing porn star Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against President Donald Trump has been convicted of trying to extort sportswear giant Nike. The verdict against Michael Avenatti was returned Friday by a federal jury in Manhattan. By Larry Neumeister. SENT: 810 words, AP Photos.

SPORTS:

BKW-T25—OREGON-UCLA

LOS ANGELES — Sabrina Ionescu and third-ranked Oregon take a 10-game winning streak in Los Angeles, where they face No. 7 UCLA on Friday night. By Joe Reedy. UPCOMING: 500 words. Game starts at 11 p.m. EST.

BKW-T25—OREGON ST-USC

LOS ANGELES — No. 11 Oregon State visits Southern California in women’s action. UPCOMING: 200 words. Begins 10 p.m. EST.

IN BRIEF:

— CHILD KILLED-GUILTY: A Clark County Superior Court jury has convicted Ryan Burge of killing his girlfriend’s 5-year-old daughter while babysitting.

— SON STABS FATHER-GUILTY: In December 2017, a Portland man knocked at the door of a pub and collapsed, bleeding from a stab wound.

— CONCORDIA CLOSURE-WALKOUT: Concordia University students walked out of their classes Thursday in protest of the Board of Regents recent decision to close the 115-year-old institution this year.

— SPORTS GAMBLING: A bill allowing sports gambling in Washington’s tribal casinos was approved by the state House.

— BIG GAME-RANGE STUDIES: Idaho has been awarded a grant to study how elk herds move through a northern Idaho migration corridor also used by grizzly bears and wolverines.

— HOME BURGLARY-SHOOTING: Authorities say a man was shot and killed while breaking into a home in Vancouver, Washington.

