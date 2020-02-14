WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BORDER PATROL-BUS CHECKS

SEATTLE – A Customs and Border Protection memo obtained by The Associated Press confirms that bus companies such as Greyhound do not have to allow Border Patrol agents on board to conduct routine checks for illegal immigrants. That’s contrary to Greyhound’s long insistence that it has no choice but to let the agents on board. Immigrant rights activists say the memo gives them additional leverage as they pressure Greyhound to stop allowing sweeps. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 1,200 words. AP Photos.

OREGON LANDFILL-RADIOACTIVE WASTE

ARLINGTON, Ore. – Authorities say a chemical waste landfill in Oregon near the Columbia River has been accepting hundreds of tons of radioactive fracking waste from North Dakota in violation of Oregon regulations. UPCOMING: 440 words.

UNITED AIRLINES-BOEING PLANE

CHICAGO – United Airlines is making it official — it won’t use the grounded Boeing 737 Max at all this summer. United says it is taking the plane out of its schedule until at least Sept. 4. SENT: 220 words. AP Photos.

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT-HUAWEI

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Justice Department has added new criminal charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei and several subsidiaries, accusing the company of a brazen scheme to steal trade secrets from competitors in America, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. By Eric Tucker. DEVELOPING.

SPORTS

BBA—MARINERS-HANIGER

PEORIA, Ariz. – Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger is not likely to take the field anytime soon following his second surgery in less than a month. The Mariners said the 2018 All-Star had a lower back procedure Thursday that followed core surgery in January. By Jose M. Romero. SENT: 450 words.

BBA—MARINERS

PEORIA, Ariz. — Mariners spring training continues. 500 words. By 3 p.m. PST.

IN BRIEF:

—SPORTS GAMBLING: Sports gambling bill passes Washington state House .

—SON STABS FATHER-GUILTY: Portland man found guilty of stabbing father to death.

—HOME BURGLARY-SHOOTING: Police: Vancouver homeowner shoots kills burglar.

—BIG GAME-RANGE STUDIES: Idaho, other western states to study big game range land.

—CHILD KILLED-GUILTY: Man found guilty in death of Vancouver 5-year-old girl.