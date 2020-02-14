WA–Washington Digest Advisory 8:30 am

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LANDFILL-RADIOACTIVE WASTE

ARLINGTON, Ore. – Authorities say a chemical waste landfill in Oregon near the Columbia River has been accepting hundreds of tons of radioactive fracking waste from North Dakota in violation of Oregon regulations. UPCOMING: 440 words.

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT-HUAWEI

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Justice Department has added new criminal charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei and several subsidiaries, accusing the company of a brazen scheme to steal trade secrets from competitors in America, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. By Eric Tucker. DEVELOPING.

SPORTS

BBA—MARINERS

PEORIA, Ariz. — Mariners spring training continues. 500 words. By 3 p.m. PST.

IN BRIEF:

—SON STABS FATHER-GUILTY: Portland man found guilty of stabbing father to death.

—CHILD KILLED-GUILTY: Man found guilty in death of Vancouver 5-year-old girl.