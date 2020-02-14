AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Friday, Feb. 14.

——————–

Friday, Feb. 14 10:00 AM Dem Rep. Suzan DelBene’s public schedule – Democratic Rep. Suzan DelBene makes valentines with elementary school students Kenmore Elementary, 129121 71st Ave NE, Kenmore, WA (10:00 AM PST), before handing them out to veterans, Northshore Senior Center, 10212 E Riverside Dr, Bothell, WA (11:45 PM PST)

Weblinks: http://delbene.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repdelbene

Contacts: Maya Russell, Office of Rep. Suzan DelBene, Maya.Russell@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 6311

——————–

Friday, Feb. 14 12:00 PM Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen delivers remarks at Compass Health redevelopment project groundbreaking

Location: 3322 Broadway, Everett, WA

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 2605

——————–

Friday, Feb. 14 4:45 PM Couples marry on board Washington state ferry – Several Washington state couples celebrate Valentine’s Day by marrying on board the state ferry Tacoma, sailing from Bainbridge Island to Seattle

Weblinks: http://www.wsdot.wa.gov/, https://twitter.com/wsdot

Contacts: Kathy Mesa, WSDOT, MesaK@wsdot.wa.gov, 1 206 375 4274

Media coming from Seattle should board the 3:50 PM PST ferry to Bainbridge in order to cover the event on the ferry back * At Bainbridge Ferry Terminal arrive at 4:45 PM PST to board

——————–

Friday, Feb. 14 5:30 PM Airline catering workers hold act of civil disobedience to protest poverty wages – Airline catering workers with Delta and Alaska Airlines march and’risk arrest in a planned act of civil disobedience’, calling on their employers to take the necessary steps to ensure the workers who caters its flights are able to escape poverty and access medical care

Location: Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, 17801 International Blvd, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.unitehere.org, https://twitter.com/unitehere

Contacts: Meghan Cohorst, UNITE HERE, mcohorst@unitehere.org, 1 239 503 1533

——————–

Friday, Feb. 14 Opening night for world premiere of fantasy musical ‘Bliss’ – ‘Bliss’, opening night for the world premiere of a new fantasy musical and modern take on the classic fairytale, following four princesses as they sneak out of their castle and discover an intoxicating world of fancy balls and dreamy princes. Directed by Sheryl Kaller and featuring a book, music and lyrics by Tyler Beattie and Emma Lively. Starring Mario Cantone

Location: The 5th Avenue Theatre, 1308 5th Ave, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.5thavenue.org/, https://twitter.com/5thAveTheatre

Contacts: Bridget Summers, The 5th Avenue Theatre press, bsummers@5thavenue.org, 1 206 625 1418 x 274; Bridget Morgan , The 5th Avenue Theatre, bmorgan@5thavenue.org , 1 206 625 1418 ;

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Friday, Feb. 14 Alaska Air Group Inc: Q4 2019 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=109361&p=irol-IRHome, https://twitter.com/alaskaair

Contacts: Lavanya Sareen , Alaska Air Group Investor Relations, lavanya.sareen@alaskaair.com, 1 877 2821168

——————–

——————–

Saturday, Feb. 15 11:00 AM Pete Buttigieg on campaign trail in Washington state and Nevada – 2020 Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, IN, Mayor Pete Buttigieg campaigns in Washington state and Nevada, holding a fundraising event in Seattle (11:00 AM PST), before attending Clark County, NV, Democratic Party ‘Kick-Off to Caucus’ event, Tropicana Resort, 3801 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas (7:00 PM PST)

Weblinks: https://www.peteforamerica.com/, https://twitter.com/PeteButtigieg

Contacts: Kevin Donohoe, Pete for America New Hampshire media, kevindonohoe@peteforamerica.com, 1 603 531 3998

RSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdMZRqEZVxNk-HlJSlJ-QAfG4ULzEqeQxmOKzZP1ZnUuSpTUw/viewform (Washington); Judth Whitmer, 2nd Vice Chair of the Clark County Democratic Party at jwhitmer73@gmail.com (Nevada)

——————–

Saturday, Feb. 15 12:30 PM Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal campaigns for Bernie Sanders in California – Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal campaigns in California for 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, holding a town hall in San Francisco

Location: Bernie 2020 San Francisco Headquarters, 2235 Mission St, San Francisco, CA

Weblinks: https://berniesanders.com/, https://twitter.com/berniesanders

Contacts: Bernie 2020 press, press@berniesanders.com

RSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd9VwrgSeRfvIa4-aUub-QvruzcQkp0LV4uyv7H6xOdXcjyhA/viewform

——————–

Saturday, Feb. 15 2:00 PM Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen holds a community coffee meeting

Location: 2901 228th St SW, Brier, WA

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 2605