Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Senate has passed a data privacy measure that would give consumers the right to manage how their information held by private companies is used. The measure is called the Washington Privacy Act and passed on a bipartisan 46-1 vote. It would require businesses or other entities that control or process the identifiable data of more than 100,000 people to allow consumers to find out what data is stored about them, correct errors or request deletion. It would also allow people the right to opt out of their data being used for the purposes of targeted advertising, and to opt out of the sale of their personal data. It now heads to the House for consideration.

UNDATED (AP) — Authorities say the main highway to Mount Rainier National Park will remain closed until mid-March or possibly longer due to the extensive damage caused by flooding, washouts, landslides and fallen trees during recent heavy rains. KOMO reports that State Route 706, which passes through the town of Ashford and leads to the national park’s historic Nisqually Entrance, was essentially wiped out east of Ashford and crews were initially unable to start clearing slide damage due to ongoing flooding. But by Thursday, the overflows had receded and construction crews began bringing in large equipment to clear the slide debris covering the highway.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington House on Friday passed a bill that exempts birth dates of state and local government employees from disclosure under the state’s public records law, but allows the media to continue to have access to them. The chamber passed the bill on a 91-7 vote. It now heads to the Senate for consideration. The bill is in response to an October ruling by the state Supreme Court that said birth dates of state employees are public records that are subject to disclosure. Advocates of the measure say that it is needed to protect state employees from identity theft, stalkers, and others who may want to target them at home. But advocates for open government say the media should not be treated differently than other citizens.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man was shot and killed while breaking into a home in Vancouver, Washington.KOIN reports that police responded about 10:20 p.m. Thursday. Police said they got reports that an unknown man broke into a family’s home while they were inside. The homeowner confronted the suspected burglar with a gun — eventually shooting and killing him. The suspected burglar was pronounced dead at the scene. The homeowner and his family were not injured. An investigation continues.