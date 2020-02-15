Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ruthy Hebard scored 30 points, Sabrina Ionescu had 18 points and added another milestone to her amazing collegiate career as third-ranked Oregon defeated No. 7 UCLA 80-66 on Friday night in a matchup of the top two women’s teams in the Pac-12 Conference. Ionescu — who also had eight assists and seven rebounds — joined former Gonzaga standout Courtney Vandersloot as the only players in NCAA history to have 2,000-plus points and 1,000-plus assists. Michaela Onyenwere led UCLA with 23 points and Japreece Dean added 14. The Bruins were a woeful two of 23 on 3-pointers.

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger is not likely to take the field anytime soon following his second surgery in less than a month. The Mariners said the 2018 All-Star had a lower back procedure Thursday that followed core surgery in January. Both are related to a ruptured testicle sustained in a game last June, an injury believed to have occurred when he fouled off a pitch and the ball hit him in the groin area. In working his way back, Haniger felt back pain and never played again last season.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jimmy Conway, a former Irish international whose club career included stops at Fulham and the Portland Timbers, has died from complications of dementia. Conway passed away on Thursday night at the age of 73. Conway was well-loved in Oregon. He was the first head soccer coach at Oregon State and was also the longtime coaching director of the Oregon Youth Soccer Association.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for her ninth double-double of the season, and Southern California beat No. 11 Oregon State 72-66. Aliyah Jeune added 12 points for USC, which also beat top-10 ranked UCLA earlier this year. Mikayla Pivec scored 16 points, and Taylor Jones added 12 for Oregon State. Destiny Slocum, averaging 14.6 points per game, also scored 12. Pivec scored 12 points in the first half and Jones added 10 as Oregon State led 35-32. Pili led the Trojans with 11 points.