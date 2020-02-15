Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PIZZUTO-DEATH ROW APPEAL

Death row inmate Gerald Pizzuto’s appeals nearing legal end

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — One of Idaho’s death row inmates is nearing the end of his legal appeals and that could prompt prison officials to prepare for his execution before the end of the year. Gerald Pizzuto is one of eight people on Idaho’s death row. He was convicted in 1986 of murder for the 1985 beating deaths of Berta and Delbert Herndon, who were prospecting at a remote Idaho County cabin. Pizzuto’s appeals at the federal circuit court level have been exhausted. His attorneys have until March 30 to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to take up his case.

FAKE ALASKA TRIPS-SETTLEMENT

Idaho business to pay $100K in case of fake Alaska trips

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Business owners in Idaho have reached a settlement agreement after they were accused of selling fake fishing trips in Alaska and leaving people stranded. The Idaho Statesman reported Thursday that Access Life’s Adventures and its owners Craig Fletcher and Crystal Fletcher have agreed to pay more than $100,000 in refunds to 25 customers. They have also agreed not to advertise or sell vacation packages, travel or vacation-related goods or services from within Idaho or to customers in the state for 10 years. The Fletchers say they did not violate any regulations and agreed to the settlement to resolve the complaints.

BIG GAME-RANGE STUDIES

Idaho, other western states to study big game range land

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho has been awarded a grant to study how elk herds move through a northern Idaho migration corridor also used by grizzly bears and wolverines. The grant was announced by the U.S. Department of the Interior on Friday. It’s part of $3.2 million in funding for big game range land studies in 11 western states. Idaho’s work will involve tagging 40 elk in the McArthur Lake area and using 119 trail cameras to map their movements.

AP-US-LANDFILL-RADIOACTIVE-WASTE

Oregon landfill took 2M pounds of radioactive fracking waste

ARLINGTON, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a chemical waste landfill in Oregon near the Columbia River has been accepting hundreds of tons of radioactive fracking waste from North Dakota in violation of Oregon regulations. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Oregon Department of Energy officials a violation notice to Chemical Waste Management for its landfill near the small town of Arlington on Thursday for accepting 2 million pounds of Bakken oil field waste delivered by rail in 2016, 2017 and 2019. Arlington is about 140 miles east of Portland. News about the waste has alarmed environmental advocates but state officials say the company won’t be fined because they believe operators misunderstood state guidelines.

FUGITIVE KILLED-NORTH DAKOTA

Idaho fugitive killed by officers in western North Dakota

DICKINSON, N.D. (AP) — Authorities in western North Dakota have fatally shot an Idaho fugitive after a standoff. The U.S. Marshals Service says 25-year-old Dakota Lee Chlarson was shot by officers in Dickinson on Thursday after he charged at them with scissors. Chlarson was wanted for an armed robbery in Idaho. Marshals learned that Chlarson could be at a Dickinson apartment. A standoff began when authorities entered the apartment. Attempts to negotiate with Chlarson and use nonlethal devices were unsuccessful, so the Marshals Service says officers were forced to protect themselves when Chlarson charged at them. No officers were hurt.

COMMON CORE STANDARDS

Idaho Senate committee approves school curriculum standards

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s public school curriculum standards will stay in place for another year after they were adopted by a panel of Idaho senators. The Senate Education Committee unanimously approved the standards on Wednesday. The standards are based on Common Core and include benchmarks in English, math and science to describe what students should know after completing each grade. Also Wednesday, the Senate approved a resolution to create a committee to study replacing the standards with something else over the next several months. That proposal still needs House approval to move forward.