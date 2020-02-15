Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

DATA PRIVACY

Washington Senate approves data privacy rules

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Senate has passed a data privacy measure that would give consumers the right to manage how their information held by private companies is used. The measure is called the Washington Privacy Act and passed on a bipartisan 46-1 vote. It would require businesses or other entities that control or process the identifiable data of more than 100,000 people to allow consumers to find out what data is stored about them, correct errors or request deletion. It would also allow people the right to opt out of their data being used for the purposes of targeted advertising, and to opt out of the sale of their personal data. It now heads to the House for consideration.

MOUNT RAINIER-HIGHWAY

Main Mount Rainier highway to be closed for weeks

Authorities say the main highway to Mount Rainier National Park will remain closed until mid-March or possibly longer due to the extensive damage caused by flooding, washouts, landslides and fallen trees during recent heavy rains. KOMO reports that State Route 706, which passes through the town of Ashford and leads to the national park’s historic Nisqually Entrance, was essentially wiped out east of Ashford and crews were initially unable to start clearing slide damage due to ongoing flooding. But by Thursday, the overflows had receded and construction crews began bringing in large equipment to clear the slide debris covering the highway.

PUBLIC RECORDS-BIRTH DATES

House approves carve out for media on birth date disclosure

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington House on Friday passed a bill that exempts birth dates of state and local government employees from disclosure under the state’s public records law, but allows the media to continue to have access to them. The chamber passed the bill on a 91-7 vote. It now heads to the Senate for consideration. The bill is in response to an October ruling by the state Supreme Court that said birth dates of state employees are public records that are subject to disclosure. Advocates of the measure say that it is needed to protect state employees from identity theft, stalkers, and others who may want to target them at home. But advocates for open government say the media should not be treated differently than other citizens.

HOME BURGLARY-SHOOTING

Police: Vancouver homeowner shoots kills burglar

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man was shot and killed while breaking into a home in Vancouver, Washington.KOIN reports that police responded about 10:20 p.m. Thursday. Police said they got reports that an unknown man broke into a family’s home while they were inside. The homeowner confronted the suspected burglar with a gun — eventually shooting and killing him. The suspected burglar was pronounced dead at the scene. The homeowner and his family were not injured. An investigation continues.

BORDER PATROL-BUS CHECKS

AP Exclusive: Agency memo contradicts Greyhound on bus raids

SEATTLE (AP) — A Customs and Border Protection memo obtained by The Associated Press confirms that bus companies such as Greyhound do not have to allow Border Patrol agents on board to conduct routine checks for immigrants living in the country illegally. That’s contrary to Greyhound’s long insistence that it has no choice but to let the agents on board. Immigrant rights activists say the memo gives them additional leverage as they pressure Greyhound to stop allowing sweeps. Greyhound told the AP it appreciated the Border Patrol “clarifying” its policy. It declined to say whether it would prohibit agents from boarding its buses.

SPORTS GAMBLING

Sports gambling bill passes Washington state House

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A bill allowing sports gambling in Washington’s tribal casinos was approved by the state House. The 83-14 Thursday night vote on House Bill 2638 came just two days after a House Appropriations Committee agreed to forward it onward. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Strom Peterson, D-Edmonds, said Tuesday he’d hoped to get a floor vote as early as next week so a similar vote on a companion Senate bill could occur before a March 13 deadline.

AP-US-LANDFILL-RADIOACTIVE-WASTE

Oregon landfill took 2M pounds of radioactive fracking waste

ARLINGTON, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a chemical waste landfill in Oregon near the Columbia River has been accepting hundreds of tons of radioactive fracking waste from North Dakota in violation of Oregon regulations. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Oregon Department of Energy officials a violation notice to Chemical Waste Management for its landfill near the small town of Arlington on Thursday for accepting 2 million pounds of Bakken oil field waste delivered by rail in 2016, 2017 and 2019. Arlington is about 140 miles east of Portland. News about the waste has alarmed environmental advocates but state officials say the company won’t be fined because they believe operators misunderstood state guidelines.

SON STABS FATHER-GUILTY

Portland man found guilty of stabbing father to death

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — In December 2017, a Portland man knocked at the door of a pub and collapsed, bleeding from a stab wound. In his last few moments, court documents say Brian Nees told police as they arrived that his son had stabbed him. A jury unanimously found his son, Tyler Nees, guilty Thursday of murder constituting domestic violence and unlawful use of a weapon. KOIN News reported that in closing arguments, Tyler Nees told the judge that his brother killed their father. But documents show that DNA evidence, as well as 911 calls, pointed to Tyler Nees.

CHILD KILLED-GUILTY

Man found guilty in death of Vancouver 5-year-old girl

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A Clark County Superior Court jury has convicted Ryan Burge of killing his girlfriend’s 5-year-old daughter while babysitting. The Columbian reports jurors found Burge guilty of manslaughter and second-degree murder in the death of Hartley Anderson. The jury also determined that Burge was guilty of factors that made his crime particularly egregious, including that Hartley was vulnerable. His sentencing was set for March 11.

ELECTION 2020-SANDERS-WASHINGTON

Bernie Sanders to hold campaign rally in Tacoma Monday

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will hold a rally in the Tacoma Dome Monday night in his first 2020 campaign appearance in Washington state. Sanders is fresh off a win in the New Hampshire primary and visiting Washington ahead of its March 10 presidential primary. State Democrats scrapped the caucuses they previously used _ and which Sanders won in 2016 _ for the primary. Ballots will be mailed to the state’s nearly 4.5 million registered voters on Feb. 21.