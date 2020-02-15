AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Saturday, Feb. 15.

——————–

Saturday, Feb. 15 6:30 PM Linn County Farm Bureau holds free farm financing event

Location: 31310 Peoria Rd, Shedd, OR

Weblinks: https://oregonfb.org/, https://twitter.com/OreFarmBureau

Contacts: Hans Coon, Oregon Farm Bureau, hans.coon@gmail.com

——————–

Saturday, Feb. 15 – Sunday, Feb. 16 Bipartisan Congressional Delegation attends Munich Security Conference – Bipartisan Congressional Delegation attends the Munich Security Conference in Germany, led by Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and including: Democratic Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse, Bob Menendez, Kirsten Gillibrand, Jeff Merkeley, Chris Coons and Chris Van Hollen, and Reps. Thomas Malinowski and Elissa Slotkin; and Republicans Sens. John Barrasso and Rob Portman, and Reps. Mac Thornberry, Michael Turner, John Carter, Jeff Duncan, Susan Brooks, Tom Rice, Brad Wenstrup, Will Hurd, Ralph Norman and Mike Waltz

Location: Munich

Weblinks: http://lgraham.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/LindseyGrahamSC

Contacts: Toby Tyler, Sen. Lindsey Graham communications, toby_tyler@lgraham.senate.gov, 1 202 224 5972

——————–

——————–

Sunday, Feb. 16 3:00 PM Celebration of life service for former Portland Commissioner Nick Fish

Location: Smith Memorial Student Union, 1825 SW Broadway, Portland, OR

Weblinks: https://www.pdx.edu/, https://twitter.com/Portland_State

Contacts: Jaymee Cuti, Portland State University, 1 503 823 8064

The family of Commissioner Fish has requested that limited media be admitted to cover the Celebration of Life on Feb. 16 and an RSVP in advance is required.

——————–

Sunday, Feb. 16 3:30 PM Clackamas Fire District #1 firefighters hold raffle ahead of charity stairclimb – Clackamas Fire District #1 firefighters competing in the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Firefighter Stairclimb in Saettle on 8 Mar hold a raffle event to support the team and the Leukemia and Lymphoma society

Location: Valley Growlers Neighborhood Taphouse, 15735 SE Happy Valley Town Center Dr, Happy Valley, OR

Weblinks: http://www.clackamas.us/, https://twitter.com/clackamascounty

Contacts: Brandon Paxton, Public Information Officer, brandon.paxton@clackamasfire.com

——————–

——————–

——————–

Monday, Feb. 17 10:00 AM Democratic Rep. Kurt Schrader tours RALI CARES Trailer

Location: Oregon Association of Nurseries, 29751 Town Center Loop W, Wilsonville, OR

Weblinks: http://schrader.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repschrader

Contacts: Larkin Parker, Office of Rep. Schrader, larkin.parker@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 5711

——————–

Monday, Feb. 17 Presidents Day / Washington’s Birthday