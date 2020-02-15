Skip to Content
Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bonanza 65, Rogue River 56

Burns 59, Vale 51

Crosshill Christian 64, Jefferson 58

Four Rivers Community School 46, Huntington 37

Horizon Christian Hood River 43, Condon/Wheeler 42

Jordan Valley 74, Ukiah/Long Creek Co-op 58

Lakeview 57, Canyonville Christian 30

Lost River 51, Illinois Valley 37

Mitchell/Spray 62, Echo 26

Monument/Dayville 73, Burnt River 18

Nixyaawii 67, Joseph 61

Pine Eagle 64, Cove 28

Powder Valley 60, Elgin 57

Prairie City 69, Crane 56

Sheridan 59, Culver 32

Wallowa 78, Griswold 35

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Crane 52, Prairie City 37

Crosshill Christian 41, Ione/Arlington 34

Echo 73, Mitchell/Spray 27

Four Rivers Community School 42, Huntington 29

Jordan Valley 65, Ukiah/Long Creek Co-op 25

Joseph 54, Nixyaawii 40

La Grande 52, McLoughlin 18

Lost River 62, Illinois Valley 47

Pine Eagle 36, Cove 28

Powder Valley 47, Elgin 36

Rogue River 47, Bonanza 46

Rogue Valley Adventist 38, Hosanna Christian 15

Santiam 48, Western Christian High School 39

Vale 35, Burns 29

Wallowa 56, Griswold 15

