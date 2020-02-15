Utah faces tough test vs No. 17 Oregon

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Utah (14-10, 5-7) vs. No. 17 Oregon (19-6, 8-4)

Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Oregon presents a tough challenge for Utah. Utah has won one of its four games against ranked teams this season. Oregon is coming off a 68-60 home win over Colorado in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Oregon’s Payton Pritchard, Shakur Juiston and Anthony Mathis have collectively accounted for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 44 percent of all Ducks points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Pritchard has either made or assisted on 54 percent of all Oregon field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Utah has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 58.6 points and allowing 77.9 points during those contests. Oregon has won its last 13 home games, scoring an average of 82.2 points while giving up 64.7.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Runnin’ Utes have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Ducks. Oregon has 37 assists on 67 field goals (55.2 percent) over its past three matchups while Utah has assists on 42 of 64 field goals (65.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oregon is ranked second among Pac-12 teams with an average of 75.5 points per game.

