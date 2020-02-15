AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Saturday, Feb. 15.

Saturday, Feb. 15 10:00 AM Pearson Field Education Center holds Special Open Saturday on ‘Rosie Revere, Engineer’

Location: Pearson Field, 101 E Reserve St, Vancouver, WA

Weblinks: https://thehistorictrust.org/

Contacts: Jennifer Harmon , The Historic Trust, Jennifer.Harmon@thehistorictrust.org, 1 360 992 1814

Saturday, Feb. 15 11:00 AM Pete Buttigieg on campaign trail in Washington state and Nevada – 2020 Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, IN, Mayor Pete Buttigieg campaigns in Washington state and Nevada, holding a fundraising event in Seattle (11:00 AM PST), before attending Clark County, NV, Democratic Party ‘Kick-Off to Caucus’ event, Tropicana Resort, 3801 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas (7:00 PM PST)

Weblinks: https://www.peteforamerica.com/, https://twitter.com/PeteButtigieg

Contacts: Kevin Donohoe, Pete for America New Hampshire media, kevindonohoe@peteforamerica.com, 1 603 531 3998

RSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdMZRqEZVxNk-HlJSlJ-QAfG4ULzEqeQxmOKzZP1ZnUuSpTUw/viewform (Washington); Judth Whitmer, 2nd Vice Chair of the Clark County Democratic Party at jwhitmer73@gmail.com (Nevada)

Saturday, Feb. 15 12:30 PM Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal campaigns for Bernie Sanders in California – Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal campaigns in California for 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, holding a town hall in San Francisco

Location: Bernie 2020 San Francisco Headquarters, 2235 Mission St, San Francisco, CA

Weblinks: https://berniesanders.com/, https://twitter.com/berniesanders

Contacts: Bernie 2020 press, press@berniesanders.com

RSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd9VwrgSeRfvIa4-aUub-QvruzcQkp0LV4uyv7H6xOdXcjyhA/viewform

Saturday, Feb. 15 1:00 PM North Clark Historical Museum 32nd Annual Membership Meeting – North Clark Historical Museum 32nd annual Membership Meeting, with agenda including the reveal of the 2020 Raffle Quilt made by the Chelatchie Quliters and a potluck

Location: 21416 NE 399th St, Amboy, WA

Weblinks: http://www.lewisriver.com/amboy/museum/

Contacts: Georgene Neal, North Clark Historical Museum, Georgia513@tds.net, 1 360 247 6347

Saturday, Feb. 15 2:00 PM Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen holds a community coffee meeting

Location: 2901 228th St SW, Brier, WA

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 2605

Monday, Feb. 17 11:00 AM Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen holds town hall meeting

Location: 45 Lavender Ln, Eastsound, WA

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 2605

Monday, Feb. 17 12:00 PM Bernie Sanders on campaign trail in California and Washington state – 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders campaigns in California and Washington state, holding ‘Get Out the Early Vote’ rallies, Craneway Pavilion, 1414 Harbor Way South at Ford Point, Richmond, CA (12:00 PM PST), and with Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Tacoma Dome, 2727 East D St, Tacoma, WA (7:00 PM PST)

Weblinks: https://berniesanders.com/, https://twitter.com/berniesanders

Contacts: Bernie 2020 press, press@berniesanders.com

RSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeRWWwNjYMGMH45w410Z8KQjjFaAix3HgfPtfjyhODtVTx66A/viewform https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd7Cf6mifuelbkK7Hnojs3TQWXEcBGMYRGVqQPFO-hI80f0OQ/viewform

Monday, Feb. 17 – Wednesday, Feb. 19 The Northwest Food and Beverage Manufacturers Expo and Conference

Location: Spokane Convention Center, 334 W Spokane Falls Blvd, Spokane, WA

Weblinks: http://www.nwfpa.org, https://twitter.com/nwfpa

Contacts: NWFPA, nwfpa@nwfpa.org, 1 503 327 2200

Monday, Feb. 17 Presidents Day / Washington’s Birthday