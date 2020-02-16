Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Filip Petrusev had 27 points and 12 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season, and Corey Kispert scored 19 as second-ranked Gonzaga defeated Pepperdine 89-77 to extend its winning streak to 18 games. Petrusev scored 20 points in the first half and the sophomore forward created matchup problems all night for Pepperdine in the paint. Colbey Ross had 23 points and Kameron Edwards added 22 for the Waves.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Smith scored 20 points and Cody Riley added 15 points and seven rebounds as UCLA rallied from a 12-point second-half deficit for a 67-57 win over Washington. It was UCLA’s second consecutive comeback victory. The Bruins rallied from a 50-38 deficit to beat Washington State 86-83 in overtime. UCLA went on a 9-0 run to take a 58-51 lead. Tyger Campbell’s steal led to a Smith 3-pointer, that gave the Bruins their first lead of the second half at 53-51 with 6:11 left. Smith and David Singleton each had 3-pointers in that run. Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels each had 15 points for Washington, which has lost eight consecutive games. Stewart added 10 rebounds and two blocks.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Daniel Utomi scored season-high 23 points and the Southern California defense did the rest in a 70-51 victory over Washington State. Ethan Anderson scored 12 points while Isaiah Mobley had nine points and 11 rebounds as the Trojans earned a home sweep of the Washington schools after a victory over Washington on Thursday. CJ Elleby scored 22 points with 13 rebounds for the Cougars, who lost for the third time in their past four games while losing both games in the Los Angeles area after they fell to UCLA in overtime on Thursday. It was Elleby’s 10th career double-double.

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Tyler Bey scored 21 points to lead No. 16 Colorado to a 69-47 victory at Oregon State. The Buffaloes moved into sole possession of the first place in the Pac-12 Conference. McKinley Wright joined Bey in double figures for Colorado with 13 points. Ethan Thompson led the Beavers with 17 points. Tres Tinkle added 10 points and set a school record with 90 consecutive double-figure scoring games.