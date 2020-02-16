AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Sunday, Feb. 16.

Sunday, Feb. 16 3:00 PM Celebration of life service for former Portland Commissioner Nick Fish

Location: Smith Memorial Student Union, 1825 SW Broadway, Portland, OR

Weblinks: https://www.pdx.edu/, https://twitter.com/Portland_State

Contacts: Jaymee Cuti, Portland State University, 1 503 823 8064

The family of Commissioner Fish has requested that limited media be admitted to cover the Celebration of Life on Feb. 16 and an RSVP in advance is required.

Sunday, Feb. 16 3:30 PM Clackamas Fire District #1 firefighters hold raffle ahead of charity stairclimb – Clackamas Fire District #1 firefighters competing in the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Firefighter Stairclimb in Saettle on 8 Mar hold a raffle event to support the team and the Leukemia and Lymphoma society

Location: Valley Growlers Neighborhood Taphouse, 15735 SE Happy Valley Town Center Dr, Happy Valley, OR

Weblinks: http://www.clackamas.us/, https://twitter.com/clackamascounty

Contacts: Brandon Paxton, Public Information Officer, brandon.paxton@clackamasfire.com

Sunday, Feb. 16 Bipartisan Congressional Delegation attends Munich Security Conference – Bipartisan Congressional Delegation attends the Munich Security Conference in Germany, led by Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and including: Democratic Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse, Bob Menendez, Kirsten Gillibrand, Jeff Merkeley, Chris Coons and Chris Van Hollen, and Reps. Thomas Malinowski and Elissa Slotkin; and Republicans Sens. John Barrasso and Rob Portman, and Reps. Mac Thornberry, Michael Turner, John Carter, Jeff Duncan, Susan Brooks, Tom Rice, Brad Wenstrup, Will Hurd, Ralph Norman and Mike Waltz

Location: Munich

Weblinks: http://lgraham.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/LindseyGrahamSC

Contacts: Toby Tyler, Sen. Lindsey Graham communications, toby_tyler@lgraham.senate.gov, 1 202 224 5972

Monday, Feb. 17 10:00 AM Democratic Rep. Kurt Schrader tours RALI CARES Trailer

Location: Oregon Association of Nurseries, 29751 Town Center Loop W, Wilsonville, OR

Weblinks: http://schrader.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repschrader

Contacts: Larkin Parker, Office of Rep. Schrader, larkin.parker@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 5711

Monday, Feb. 17 Presidents Day / Washington’s Birthday

Tuesday, Feb. 18 10:30 AM Dem Rep. Kurt Schrader’s public schedule – Democratic Rep. Kurt Schrader hosts a Clackamas County community leaders roundtable discussion, West Linn City Hall, 22500 Salamo Rd, West Linn (10:30 AM PST); hosts a Polk County community leaders roundtable discussion, Academy Building, 182 SW Academy St, Dallas (1:30 PM PST); hosts a Marion County community leaders roundtable discussion, Chemeketa Center for Business and Industry, 626 High St NE, Salem (3:30 PM PST); and a Marion County town hall meeting, Center 50+, 2615 Portland Rd NE, Salem (6:00 PM PST)

Weblinks: http://schrader.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repschrader

Contacts: Larkin Parker, Office of Rep. Schrader, larkin.parker@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 5711

Tuesday, Feb. 18 6:00 PM Oregon AFL-CIO Portland mayoral candidate forum – A coalition of labor unions from the Portland region associated with Oregon AFL-CIO hold a Portland mayoral candidate forum, with incumbent elected leaders and candidates running for Portland mayor and city council invited to speak

Location: 17230 NE Sacramento St, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://oraflcio.org/

Contacts: Russell Sanders , Oregon AFL-CIO Communications Director , Russell@oraflcio.org

Tuesday, Feb. 18 6:30 PM Oregon Virtual Academy Board of Directors meeting

Weblinks: http://orva.k12.com/, https://twitter.com/k12orva

Contacts: Oregon Virtual Academy, press@k12.com

https://zoom.us/j/526309737