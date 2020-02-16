AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Sunday, Feb. 16.

Monday, Feb. 17 11:00 AM Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen holds town hall meeting

Location: 45 Lavender Ln, Eastsound, WA

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 2605

Monday, Feb. 17 12:00 PM Bernie Sanders on campaign trail in California and Washington state – 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders campaigns in California and Washington state, holding ‘Get Out the Early Vote’ rallies, Craneway Pavilion, 1414 Harbor Way South at Ford Point, Richmond, CA (12:00 PM PST), and with Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Tacoma Dome, 2727 East D St, Tacoma, WA (7:00 PM PST)

Weblinks: https://berniesanders.com/, https://twitter.com/berniesanders

Contacts: Bernie 2020 press, press@berniesanders.com

RSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeRWWwNjYMGMH45w410Z8KQjjFaAix3HgfPtfjyhODtVTx66A/viewform https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd7Cf6mifuelbkK7Hnojs3TQWXEcBGMYRGVqQPFO-hI80f0OQ/viewform

Monday, Feb. 17 – Wednesday, Feb. 19 The Northwest Food and Beverage Manufacturers Expo and Conference

Location: Spokane Convention Center, 334 W Spokane Falls Blvd, Spokane, WA

Weblinks: http://www.nwfpa.org, https://twitter.com/nwfpa

Contacts: NWFPA, nwfpa@nwfpa.org, 1 503 327 2200

Monday, Feb. 17 Presidents Day / Washington’s Birthday

Tuesday, Feb. 18 – Friday, Feb. 21 NWHA Annual Conference – Northwest Hydroelectric Association Annual Conference

Location: Hyatt Regency Seattle, 808 Howell St, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.nwhydro.org, #NWHYDRO

Contacts: NWHA, info@nwhydro.org, 1 503 502 7262