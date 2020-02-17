Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A jury in Oregon says a woman convicted of a felony drug crime should lose her home under the state’s civil forfeiture law. The Oregonian/Oregon Live reports 62-year-old Sheryl Sublet in 2018 was convicted of selling methamphetamine in Yamhill County and sentenced to six years in prison. The Yamhill County Interagency Narcotics Team then attempted to take Sublet’s $354,000 home. Under the law, authorities can seize items if the property is suspected to be an instrument of the illegal conduct. Sublet’s attorney says the value of the property is supposed to be “proportionate” to the criminal conduct and that she will appeal.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Police Bureau says a man robbed three Portland banks in less than one hour last week. The Oregonian/Oregon Live reports the robberies occurred Friday afternoon. A suspect wearing glasses, a black beanie and flannel shirt passed a note to a teller but did not display a weapon just before 2 p.m. at the Bank of the West on Northwest Broadway near Flanders Street. Police say he used the same methods at OnPoint Community Credit Union on West Burnside Street and 20th Avenue and a bank near Northwest 23rd Avenue and Burnside. The last robbery was at 2:29 p.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police say three men suffered gunshot wounds early Sunday in a northeast neighborhood of the city. KOIN-television reports police shortly before 2 a.m. investigated a man with gunshot wounds in the Parkrose Heights neighborhood. As officers responded to northeast Knott Street, police received a call from a nearby hospital saying two other men walked in with gunshot wounds. Police say the three men were in two sedans. Officers found the cars and evidence of gunfire. Police say the shootings occurred near northeast Gilsan Street and Interstate 205. The men are expected to recover. Police are asking witnesses to contact them.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s governor is in favor of removing four hydroelectric dams on the Snake River in Washington state. Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, sent a letter to Washington’s Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee this week, saying she believes it is the best way to increase endangered salmon runs. The Tri-City Herald reported the letter outraged Washington state’s three Republican U.S. House members, who want to keep the dams. The dams generate electricity, provide some irrigation and flood control and allow barges to operate all the way to Lewiston, Idaho. But they are also blamed for killing salmon and steelhead that are migrating to the ocean or back to their spawning grounds.