Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — SWAT teams rescued four people Sunday after a 16-hour standoff between police and a man who barricaded himself in his sister’s home. The Seattle Times reported that the standoff ended in a house fire and that the suspect is believed to have died in the flames. The hostages rescued were the sister, her boyfriend, and two young children. Police say that the suspect was armed with a handgun, and was the 28-year old brother of the woman whose home he forced his way into Saturday night. There were two separate SWAT operations to rescue all four, and after the second one, SWAT teams deployed gas into the house. A spokesman with the Washington State Patrol said he did not know what kind or whether the type of canisters used were capable of starting a fire.

SEATTLE (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren will campaign in Washington a day after the ballots for the March 10 presidential primary are sent to the state’s nearly 4.5 million voters.Warren’s free-to-the-public event will take place at the Seattle Center Armory Saturday, the same day as the caucuses in Nevada. Her scheduled visit comes less than a week after Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ planned public rally Monday night at the Tacoma Dome. The race for the Democratic presidential nomination remains in flux, with Sanders vying with other top contenders, including Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who placed a close second in New Hampshire, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, who placed third.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Officials at Tacoma’s Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium say an Asian elephant that spent more than 20 years at the facility was euthanized Saturday night. The zoo says Hanoko the elephant was 56 years old and had suffered a “severe decline in her health.” The Tacoma News Tribune reports veterinarians diagnosed Hanoko with cancer in 2018 and with tuberculosis in 2019. Zoo officials say she suffered from advanced joint disease and had stopped eating her regular diet. Pain medication had not eased her discomfort. The zoo says the median life expectancy for female Asian elephants in human care is 47 years.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — State labor officials say an increasing population and a booming economy in 2019 again spurred employment growth around Spokane. The Washington State Employment Security Department says the region covering Spokane, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties saw more than 4,600 new jobs in 2019, surpassing that mark for the fifth consecutive year. The Spokane Spokesman-Review reports gains in employment, wages, population and housing occurred as the U.S. economy grew for 126 continuous months since June 2009, the longest period of economic growth in history. An economist says the region could see up to a 1.5% increase in employment growth in 2020.