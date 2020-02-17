Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Payton Pritchard scored 25 points and led an early 3-point shooting spree as No. 17 Oregon rolled to an 80-62 victory over Utah. Pritchard made five of six 3-pointers in the first half. Will Richardson, who hit a trio of 3s before the break and finished 4 for 4, added 18 points, six assists and six rebounds to help the Ducks improve to 14-0 at home this season. They shot 58% from the field and made half of their 24 3-point attempts. Oregon also earned its 20th win and regained a share of first place in the Pac-12 with Colorado at 9-4. The Utes were led by freshman Rylan Jones with 18 points.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Erin Boley scored 25 points and made seven 3-pointers to help No. 3 Oregon rout Southern California 93-67 on Sunday for the Ducks’ 12th consecutive victory. Ruthy Hebard added 22 points and Satou Sabally had 18 points for the Ducks. Sabrina Ionescu finshed with 12 points and 13 assists. Endyia Rogers led the Trojans with 21 points. Oregon missed its first five shots of the game, but came back strong to lead by 11 at halftime.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Pac-12 scoring leader Aari McDonald scored 21 points on 9-of-14 shooting and No. 12 Arizona beat Washington State 72-57. McDonald, a junior who came in averaging 20.5 points per game, has scored in double figures in 62 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the nation. The Wildcats reached 10 conference wins for the first time since the 2010-11 season. Borislava Hristova scored 18 points for Washington State.

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Filip Petrusev had 27 points and 12 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season, and Corey Kispert scored 19 as second-ranked Gonzaga defeated Pepperdine 89-77 to extend its winning streak to 18 games. Petrusev scored 20 points in the first half and the sophomore forward created matchup problems all night for Pepperdine in the paint. Colbey Ross had 23 points and Kameron Edwards added 22 for the Waves.