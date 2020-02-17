Idaho Presidential Primary Election Testing Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ID—Idaho Democrat and GOP Presidential Primary Election Testing Advisory

EDITORS:

NEWS DIRECTORS:

NOT FOR BROADCAST, PUBLICATION OR USE ONLINE

The Idaho Democrat and GOP presidential primaries are Tuesday, March 10.

Poll Close: 8 p.m. MST and 8 p.m. PST/10 p.m. and 11 p.m. EST

First Results Expected: 9:04 p.m. MST/8:04 p.m. PST/11:04 p.m. ET

CONTACTS – TESTING, REPORTS, DELIVERY, COVERAGE, DOCUMENTATION, SERVICES:

Direct questions about election testing, reports or delivery to AP elections services to AP Customer Support at 877-836-9477 or apcustomersupport@ap.org. Premium service details can be found in welcome letters.

Direct questions about news and photo coverage to News Editor Becky Boone at 208-343-1894 or rboone@ap.org.

Documentation for AP Elections services is available at http://aphelp.ap.org.

Members and customers interested in premium AP Election Services should contact their sales rep or Customer Support at 877-836-9477 or apcustomersupport@ap.org.

NATIONAL TESTING:

See US—Election Testing Advisory for details about national testing, reports and delivery details.

ELECTION PROFILE:

The Associated Press will tabulate and report the Democratic and Republican presidential primary results from all 44 counties in Idaho. There are 17 Democratic and six Republican candidates on their respective parties’ ballots.

DELEGATE ALLOCATION:

During testing and on election night, AP will allocate presidential delegates, except during the day of the final test, Monday, March 9. Allocation may not reach 100% of available delegates during testing or on election night.

TESTING INFORMATION:

Monday, Feb. 17, 2:30-4 p.m. EST/noon-2 p.m. MST/11 a.m. – 1 p.m. PST

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2-5 p.m. EST/noon-3 p.m. MST/11 a.m. – 2 p.m. PST

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2-3:30 p.m. EST/noon-1:30 p.m. MST/11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PST

Monday, Feb. 24, 2-3:30 p.m. EST/noon-1:30 p.m. MST/11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PST

Wednesday, Feb. 26, 3:30-5 p.m. EST/1:30-3 p.m. MST/12:30-2 p.m. PST

Thursday, Feb. 27, 1-3:30 p.m. EST/11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. MST/10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PST

Monday, March 2, 2-5 p.m. EST/noon-3 p.m. MST/11 a.m. – 2 p.m. PST

Wednesday, March 4, 9 a.m. – noon EST/7-10 a.m. MST/6-9 a.m. PST

Thursday, March 5, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. EST/8-11 a.m. MST/7-10 a.m. PST

Monday, March 9, 9-11 a.m. EST/7-9 a.m. MST/6-8 a.m. PST

Tests lasting three hours will have staggered starts across the participating states for national customers. Some states may not see votes until later in the tests. All states will go to 100 percent by the end of testing.

Test results are created electronically to test the accuracy of the election night reporting system. They should not be broadcast, published, replicated or posted on websites. Report frequency in testing may not reflect the actual election night schedule. For example, county tables for contested statewide races move to Member Choice subscribers in each test but move just twice election night.

This advisory will be updated throughout the testing period. Races, candidates and precincts are considered preliminary until AP advises that they are final. Changes may be made up to Election Day.

Zeros will be transmitted after testing on the eve of the election, and again from 1-2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. – noon MST p.m./10- 11 a.m. PST.

Race calls: AP will make race calls on election night unless a race is too close to call. Race calls will be made during testing, except on the day of the final test.

Uncontested races: AP does not tabulate uncontested races. A list of races, ID-Uncontested, will move after the last polls close and during each test, except on the final day of testing.

Winners: AP will move a list of unofficial winners, ID-Winners, at the end of tabulation and during each test, except on the final day of testing.

End of tabulation: AP will advise when its election night tabulation of results has concluded, generally before 6 p.m. EST/4 p.m. MST/ 3 p.m. PST the day after the election.

ELECTION DAY

Premium Election Customers:

API, APEO-FTP, ANPA-FTP, DNE Elections will have zeros by 2 a.m. EST/Midnight MST/11 a.m. PST Election Day.

AP Newsroom and Webfeeds Users:

On Election Day from 1-2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. – noon MST/10-11 a.m. PST, there will be a “live” (nontest) transmission of reports with zeros sent to AP Newsroom and Webfeeds. Pull in these live zero reports to clear your systems of test data.

DEFINITIONS OF KEY WORDS IN STATE SLUGS:

“TopRaces-Glance-Sum” contains race-wide results in summary format for contests AP considers editorially significant.

“Cnty” provides results in tabular format by county for a race.

“CntyLong” provides results in summary format by county for a race.

“Delg-SumD” shows the number of precincts statewide, the number of precincts reporting, the candidates’ names and the number of delegates estimated to be allocated to each candidate for the Democratic and Republican events.

“Delg-Dist” includes Democratic candidates’ delegate allocations by Congressional District, with the total number of precincts reporting.

ELECTION NIGHT SLUGS BY SERVICE / ELECTION NIGHT REPORT SCHEDULE

Here are the slugs for the reports AP will provide and approximate times they will move for each service on election night:

Premium Elections Results via Digital Feeds (API, ANPA-FTP, APEO-FTP, DNE Elections): Results are updated every one to three minutes for API/DNE and four to five minutes for APEO-FTP and ANPA-FTP.

ID-TopRaces-Glance-Sum

ID-Dem-Pres-Cnty

ID-Dem-Pres-CntyLong

ID-GOP-Pres-Cnty

ID-GOP-Pres-CntyLong

ID-Dem-Delg-SumD

ID-Dem-Pres-Reg-CD

ID-Dem-Pres-Reg

ID-GOP-Delg-SumD

ID-Dem-Delg-District

Member Choice Basic / Member Choice Plus / Member Choice Complete, includes Webfeeds and AP Newsroom:

ID-TopRaces-Glance-Sum, at :20 and :50

ID-Dem-Pres-Cnty, hourly at :20

ID-GOP-Pres-Cnty, hourly at :20

ID-Dem-Delg-SumD, twice an hour at :05 and :35

ID-GOP-Delg-SumD, twice an hour at :05 and :35

ID-Dem-Delg-District, once an hour at :40

OpenWire / NewsPower / Newspower Max, includes Webfeeds and AP Newsroom:

ID-TopRaces-Glance-Sum, at :20 and :50

ID-Dem-Delg-SumD, once an hour at :35

ID-GOP-Delg-SumD, once an hour at :35

Headlines, includes Webfeeds and AP Newsroom:

ID-TopRaces-Glance-Sum, at :50

The AP, Boise