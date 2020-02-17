Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

DRUG CONVICTION-HOME FORFEITURE

Jury decides convicted Oregon meth dealer should lose home

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A jury in Oregon says a woman convicted of a felony drug crime should lose her home under the state’s civil forfeiture law. The Oregonian/Oregon Live reports 62-year-old Sheryl Sublet in 2018 was convicted of selling methamphetamine in Yamhill County and sentenced to six years in prison. The Yamhill County Interagency Narcotics Team then attempted to take Sublet’s $354,000 home. Under the law, authorities can seize items if the property is suspected to be an instrument of the illegal conduct. Sublet’s attorney says the value of the property is supposed to be “proportionate” to the criminal conduct and that she will appeal.

RAPID ROBBERIES

Police seek suspect who robbed 3 Portland banks in 1 hour

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Police Bureau says a man robbed three Portland banks in less than one hour last week. The Oregonian/Oregon Live reports the robberies occurred Friday afternoon. A suspect wearing glasses, a black beanie and flannel shirt passed a note to a teller but did not display a weapon just before 2 p.m. at the Bank of the West on Northwest Broadway near Flanders Street. Police say he used the same methods at OnPoint Community Credit Union on West Burnside Street and 20th Avenue and a bank near Northwest 23rd Avenue and Burnside. The last robbery was at 2:29 p.m.

THREE SHOT

3 wounded by gunfire in northeast Portland neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police say three men suffered gunshot wounds early Sunday in a northeast neighborhood of the city. KOIN-television reports police shortly before 2 a.m. investigated a man with gunshot wounds in the Parkrose Heights neighborhood. As officers responded to northeast Knott Street, police received a call from a nearby hospital saying two other men walked in with gunshot wounds. Police say the three men were in two sedans. Officers found the cars and evidence of gunfire. Police say the shootings occurred near northeast Gilsan Street and Interstate 205. The men are expected to recover. Police are asking witnesses to contact them.

DAMS-BROWN

Oregon governor calls for breaching 4 Snake River dams

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s governor is in favor of removing four hydroelectric dams on the Snake River in Washington state. Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, sent a letter to Washington’s Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee this week, saying she believes it is the best way to increase endangered salmon runs. The Tri-City Herald reported the letter outraged Washington state’s three Republican U.S. House members, who want to keep the dams. The dams generate electricity, provide some irrigation and flood control and allow barges to operate all the way to Lewiston, Idaho. But they are also blamed for killing salmon and steelhead that are migrating to the ocean or back to their spawning grounds.

AP-US-WILDFIRE-FUEL-BREAKS

US agency to pay for 11,000 miles of fuel breaks in 6 states

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Bureau of Land Management has announced plans to fund 11,000 miles of strategic fuel breaks in Idaho, Oregon, Washington, California, Nevada and Utah in an effort to help control wildfires. Fuel breaks are intended to create breaks in vegetation that slow a blaze’s progress and help protect firefighters, communities and natural resources. The Oregonian reported Saturday that wildfires are becoming bigger and more frequent across the Great Basin states. Between 2009 and 2018, more than 13.5 million acres of BLM land burned in the project area. Some scientists debate the effectiveness of fuel breaks, raising questions about whether these efforts are worth funding.

AP-OR-PIPELINE-CONTROVERSY

Trump appointees weigh plan to build pipeline in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A three-member federal commission, all appointed by President Donald Trump, has on its agenda a controversial proposed natural gas pipeline and marine export terminal in Oregon. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission had been expected to make a decision Thursday on the project but instead put it on its agenda for Feb. 20. If the commission approves, it could be litigated by the state and residents opposed to the mega-project. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has already denied a water quality certification for the Jordan Cove natural gas export project proposed by Pembina, a Canadian energy company.

AP-US-MICHAEL-AVENATTI-NIKE

Michael Avenatti is convicted of trying to extort Nike

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer who gained fame by representing porn star Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against President Donald Trump has been convicted of trying to extort sportswear giant Nike. The verdict against Michael Avenatti was returned Friday by a Manhattan federal jury. It followed a three-week trial in which prosecutors claimed Avenatti made threats to use his media access to hurt Nike’s reputation unless the company paid him up to $25 million. Avenatti did not testify, but his lawyers said he was following the wishes of an amateur youth basketball league director who wanted him to force Nike to fix its culture. Sentencing was scheduled for June. Avenatti’s lawyer says his client was disappointed by the outcome.

AP-US-CANNABIS-ADS-HIGHWAY-SPONSORS

Pot shops turn to highway sponsor signs amid strict ad rules

DENVER (AP) — Cannabis companies are using a loophole in Colorado’s strict limits on marijuana advertising by sponsoring state highways and putting their names on roadside signs. The Denver Post reports 51 cannabis dispensaries, cultivators, manufacturers and edible producers currently sponsor roadways throughout the state. Although they represent less than half of all organizations that participate in the Clean Colorado program, their reach spans about 198 miles, or 66%, of the roads actively sponsored. Colorado Department of Transportation officials say the signs are not intended to be an advertising medium, but they have become a clever workaround for an industry with few other options.