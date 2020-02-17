Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

POLICE STANDOFF

Four hostages freed after 16-hour standoff in Issaquah

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — SWAT teams rescued four people Sunday after a 16-hour standoff between police and a man who barricaded himself in his sister’s home. The Seattle Times reported that the standoff ended in a house fire and that the suspect is believed to have died in the flames. The hostages rescued were the sister, her boyfriend, and two young children. Police say that the suspect was armed with a handgun, and was the 28-year old brother of the woman whose home he forced his way into Saturday night. There were two separate SWAT operations to rescue all four, and after the second one, SWAT teams deployed gas into the house. A spokesman with the Washington State Patrol said he did not know what kind or whether the type of canisters used were capable of starting a fire.

ELECTION 2020-WARREN-WASHINGTON

Elizabeth Warren to campaign in Seattle Saturday

SEATTLE (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren will campaign in Washington a day after the ballots for the March 10 presidential primary are sent to the state’s nearly 4.5 million voters.Warren’s free-to-the-public event will take place at the Seattle Center Armory Saturday, the same day as the caucuses in Nevada. Her scheduled visit comes less than a week after Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ planned public rally Monday night at the Tacoma Dome. The race for the Democratic presidential nomination remains in flux, with Sanders vying with other top contenders, including Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who placed a close second in New Hampshire, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, who placed third.

ELEPHANT EUTHANIZED

Hanoko the elephant euthanized at Defiance Zoo & Aquarium

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Officials at Tacoma’s Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium say an Asian elephant that spent more than 20 years at the facility was euthanized Saturday night. The zoo says Hanoko the elephant was 56 years old and had suffered a “severe decline in her health.” The Tacoma News Tribune reports veterinarians diagnosed Hanoko with cancer in 2018 and with tuberculosis in 2019. Zoo officials say she suffered from advanced joint disease and had stopped eating her regular diet. Pain medication had not eased her discomfort. The zoo says the median life expectancy for female Asian elephants in human care is 47 years.

SPOKANE EMPLOYMENT

Spokane area continued upward trend in employment in 2019

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — State labor officials say an increasing population and a booming economy in 2019 again spurred employment growth around Spokane. The Washington State Employment Security Department says the region covering Spokane, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties saw more than 4,600 new jobs in 2019, surpassing that mark for the fifth consecutive year. The Spokane Spokesman-Review reports gains in employment, wages, population and housing occurred as the U.S. economy grew for 126 continuous months since June 2009, the longest period of economic growth in history. An economist says the region could see up to a 1.5% increase in employment growth in 2020.

BODY FOUND

Clallam County investigates death of woman found in forest

SEATTLE (AP) — Officials in Clallam County are investigating the death of a woman found in a forest. KIRO-television reports a witness on Friday morning called the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office to report an unresponsive woman spotted off of a U.S. Forest Service road south of Blyn. The witness was not sure if the woman needed medical attention and attempted to call out to her. Medics and deputies responded and determined that the woman had died. Deputies did not determine how the the woman died but are investigating the case as a suspicious death. The woman’s identity has not been confirmed.

STOLEN TELEVISIONS

Man facing prison term for plot to obtain $1M in stolen TVs

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Maryland are recommending a prison sentence of more than five years for a man who pleaded guilty to conspiring to obtain hundreds of stolen televisions worth more than $1 million. Prosecutors explained in a court filing Saturday why they are recommending a 65-month sentence for Saul Eady. A defense attorney is seeking a three-year prison sentence for Eady, who pleaded guilty in November to conspiring to commit mail and wire fraud. U.S. District Judge George Hazel is scheduled to sentence Eady on Feb. 24.

BC-US-MED-CHINA-OUTBREAK-HOME-QUARANTINES

Home quarantine for travelers buys time as new virus spreads

Hundreds of people in the United States and thousands around the world are in quarantine at home as authorities buy time to prepare for a possible pandemic. Attention has focused on quarantined cruise ships and evacuees housed on U.S. air bases. But those in home quarantine also play a crucial role in slowing the spread of a new virus. With no vaccine or medicines to prevent the disease, the best tool that health authorities have is urging travelers from China to stay home and monitor their symptoms. Keeping those at home in quarantine for two weeks can mean delivering groceries or providing phone counseling.

DAMS-BROWN

Oregon governor calls for breaching 4 Snake River dams

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s governor is in favor of removing four hydroelectric dams on the Snake River in Washington state. Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, sent a letter to Washington’s Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee this week, saying she believes it is the best way to increase endangered salmon runs. The Tri-City Herald reported the letter outraged Washington state’s three Republican U.S. House members, who want to keep the dams. The dams generate electricity, provide some irrigation and flood control and allow barges to operate all the way to Lewiston, Idaho. But they are also blamed for killing salmon and steelhead that are migrating to the ocean or back to their spawning grounds.

BABY PHOTOGRAPHER-KIDNAP

Woman arrested on suspicion of trying to steal baby

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington woman and her teenage daughter are suspected of drugging a new mother after posing as photographers in an elaborate plot to kidnap the mother’s newborn baby. Detectives for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 38-year-old woman and her 16-year-old daughter who they say both went to the mother’s home after advertising free baby photos. Police say they gave a cupcake to the victim, who felt drowsy after eating it and ordered the two to leave. Investigators say evidence suggests the woman was was planning to steal a newborn baby to raise as her own.

AP-US-WILDFIRE-FUEL-BREAKS

US agency to pay for 11,000 miles of fuel breaks in 6 states

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Bureau of Land Management has announced plans to fund 11,000 miles of strategic fuel breaks in Idaho, Oregon, Washington, California, Nevada and Utah in an effort to help control wildfires. Fuel breaks are intended to create breaks in vegetation that slow a blaze’s progress and help protect firefighters, communities and natural resources. The Oregonian reported Saturday that wildfires are becoming bigger and more frequent across the Great Basin states. Between 2009 and 2018, more than 13.5 million acres of BLM land burned in the project area. Some scientists debate the effectiveness of fuel breaks, raising questions about whether these efforts are worth funding.