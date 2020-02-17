Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blanchet Catholic 63, Scio 60, OT
Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter 84, Reedsport 40
Canyonville Christian 45, Milo Adventist 34
Clatskanie 64, Taft 55
Coquille 51, Bandon 39
Creswell 71, Harrisburg 53
Lake Oswego 64, Lakeridge 41
Life Christian 72, St. Stephens Academy 39
N. Clackamas Christian 50, Country Christian 33
North Douglas 39, Days Creek 30
Oregon Episcopal 68, Westside Christian 56
Pleasant Hill 44, Santiam Christian 27
Riverdale 70, Portland Adventist 69
Santiam 62, Sheridan 55
Toledo 111, Gold Beach 39
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bandon 52, Coquille 50
Country Christian 44, N. Clackamas Christian 33
Gold Beach 53, Toledo 33
Harrisburg 45, Creswell 30
Pleasant Hill 44, Santiam Christian 29
Portland Adventist 50, Riverdale 40
Reedsport 51, Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter 38
Siletz Valley Early College 42, Alsea 24
Taft 43, Rainier 40, OT
Triangle Lake 54, Eddyville 46
Waldport 60, Myrtle Point 34
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/