AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 10:00 pm

Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blanchet Catholic 63, Scio 60, OT

Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter 84, Reedsport 40

Canyonville Christian 45, Milo Adventist 34

Clatskanie 64, Taft 55

Coquille 51, Bandon 39

Creswell 71, Harrisburg 53

Lake Oswego 64, Lakeridge 41

Life Christian 72, St. Stephens Academy 39

N. Clackamas Christian 50, Country Christian 33

North Douglas 39, Days Creek 30

Oregon Episcopal 68, Westside Christian 56

Pleasant Hill 44, Santiam Christian 27

Riverdale 70, Portland Adventist 69

Santiam 62, Sheridan 55

Toledo 111, Gold Beach 39

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bandon 52, Coquille 50

Country Christian 44, N. Clackamas Christian 33

Gold Beach 53, Toledo 33

Harrisburg 45, Creswell 30

Pleasant Hill 44, Santiam Christian 29

Portland Adventist 50, Riverdale 40

Reedsport 51, Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter 38

Siletz Valley Early College 42, Alsea 24

Taft 43, Rainier 40, OT

Triangle Lake 54, Eddyville 46

Waldport 60, Myrtle Point 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

