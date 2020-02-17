AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Monday, Feb. 17.

Monday, Feb. 17 10:00 AM Dem Rep. Rick Larsen’s public schedule – Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen holds Orcas town hall meeting, 45 Lavender Ln, Eastsound, WA (10:00 AM PST) and meets with Friends of the Olga Store Building, 7034 Olga Rd, Olga, WA (1:30 PM PST)

Monday, Feb. 17 12:00 PM Bernie Sanders on campaign trail in California and Washington state – 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders campaigns in California and Washington state, holding ‘Get Out the Early Vote’ rallies, Craneway Pavilion, 1414 Harbor Way South at Ford Point, Richmond, CA (12:00 PM PST), and with Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapa, band Portugal. The Man, and actor Tim Robbins, Tacoma Dome, 2727 East D St, Tacoma, WA (7:00 PM PST)

Monday, Feb. 17 – Wednesday, Feb. 19 The Northwest Food and Beverage Manufacturers Expo and Conference

Location: Spokane Convention Center, 334 W Spokane Falls Blvd, Spokane, WA

Monday, Feb. 17 Presidents Day / Washington’s Birthday

Tuesday, Feb. 18 11:30 AM Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan delivers third annual State of the City address

Location: Rainier Arts Center, 3515 S Alaska St, Seattle, WA

Media Access Opens: 10:15 a.m.* Sound Check: 10:45 a.m. * Doors Open: 11:00 a.m. * Program Begins: 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 18 – Friday, Feb. 21 NWHA Annual Conference – Northwest Hydroelectric Association Annual Conference

Location: Hyatt Regency Seattle, 808 Howell St, Seattle, WA

Wednesday, Feb. 19 25th anniversary of Foo Fighters – 25th anniversary of Foo Fighters performing their first-ever show, for a small group of friends and family in a residential loft in downtown Seattle. The show also marked frontman Dave Grohl’s first live performance since the 8 Apr 1994 death of Nirvana bandmate Kurt Cobain, and saw his new band perform the majority of their eponymous debut album, which would be released five months later, on 4 Jul 1995

CORPORATE DATA

Wednesday, Feb. 19 Microsoft Corp: Q3 2020 Ex-dividend date

