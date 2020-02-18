Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Experts say the big one is coming to the Pacific Northwest: a massive earthquake that will cause buildings and bridges to collapse and unleash a tsunami that will devastate the coast. But, doubling down on its decision last year to allow the construction of critical facilities in tsunami inundation zones, the Oregon Legislature appears headed to approve building standards for those facilities, like police and fire stations. The House Committee on Natural Resources last week approved the measure by a 6-1 vote, sending it to the House floor for a vote. A leading earthquake expert, and the lone dissenting voter, says lawmakers are making a big mistake.

IDANHA, Ore. (AP) — A stretch of Highway 22 will be closed for days as crews clean up gasoline and diesel fuel that leaked out of a crashed tanker truck near Idanha along the North Santiam River. The Oregon Department of Transportation says the highway between Idanha and Santiam Junction is unlikely to reopen until Friday or Saturday as crews remove contaminated soil and rebuild a 600-foot section of roadway. An oil sheen is visible on the North Santiam River downstream of the crash site, but officials say most of the tanker’s oil seeped into the ditch. The city of Salem says its drinking water is safe.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland man has died in a snowboarding accident at Mount Hood Meadows. The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office says Monday that 45-year-old Ryan Zeitner was pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics. Authorities say Zeitner fell while snowboarding shortly after 11 a.m. on Sunday. No additional details have been released.

TOLLGATE, Ore. (AP) — Livestock owners hit by this month’s devastating flooding in northeastern Oregon are getting bales of hay donated by other farmers and ranchers so they can feed their animals. Twenty bales of hay were delivered Thursday and more came over the weekend. A local club of off-roading enthusiasts named Tollgate Off-Road and Recovery Club is making deliveries to livestock owners along the Umatilla River and South Fork Walla Walla River who suffered flood damage on Feb. 6.