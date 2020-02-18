Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Bernie Sanders rallied thousands of supporters in Washington ahead of the state’s presidential primary, calling for the grassroots movement that led to his win in the state’s 2016 caucuses to continue through the broader primary that takes place March 10. Sanders, coming off a win in the New Hampshire primary, was joined at the Presidents’ Day rally at the Tacoma Dome by Democratic U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Seattle, who is chairing his Washington state campaign. The Tacoma Dome holds about 23,000 people, and the Sanders campaign said more than 17,000 people were in attendance,

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — The Washington State Patrols says a body has been found inside a charred Issaquah home where an armed man had held his sister and her family hostage for hours this weekend. Investigators believe the body belongs to the gunman. He was barricaded inside the home at the time of the fire. Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Issaquah police were called to the home after a woman reported a suspicious person outside. A few minutes later, the homeowner called 911 to report she was now being held at gunpoint with her fiancé and her 5- and 8-year-old children by her 28-year-old brother. SWAT later rescued those held hostage and then a fire broke out.

BLYN, Wash. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a body found in the Olympic National Forest in Clallam County is being investigated as a homicide. Detectives said the woman’s body was found in the Buckhorn Wilderness area of the forest, off Forest Service Road 28 south of Blyn, Washington. Investigators said they believe the woman “succumbed to injuries as a result of homicidal violence.” But they did not release additional information. The FBI is assisting in the investigation because the woman’s body was found on federal forest land.

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Washington State Patrol troopers could resume regular patrols on state highways within Yakama Nation’s borders in the coming months. The Yakima Herald reports U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs officials have approved an agreement to cross-commission State Patrol troopers, allowing them to stop and detain Yakama Nation citizens as part of their regular duties. An official says the State Patrol could begin working again inside Yakima Nation borders in 60 to 90 days. Other departments have received special commissions for Yakima Nation, but permission for the State Patrol has been withheld due to liability and jurisdiction issues with federal officials.