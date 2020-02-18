AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Tuesday, Feb. 18 8:30 AM Idaho Gov. Little's public schedule – Idaho Governor Brad Little issues a proclamation for Boise State University Day at the Capitol, Boise (8:30 AM MST); presides over the regularly scheduled Land Board meeting, Boise City Council Chambers, Boise (9:00 AM MST); and presents the Idaho Ag Summit Excellence in Agriculture Awards, Red Lion Boise Downtowner, 1800 W. Fairview Ave, Boise (12:15 PM MST)

Location: Boise, ID

Location: Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison Hyer, Idaho Governor’s Office, Marissa.Morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

Wednesday, Feb. 19 8:00 AM Idaho Gov. Little's public schedule – Idaho Governor Brad Little answers questions from the media at the Idaho Press Club Breakfast, Beside Bardenay, 612 W Grove St, Boise (8:00 AM MST); and, with all five Idaho Supreme Court justices and legislators, holds a press event for the ceremonial signing of an executive order, Supreme Court Proclamation and Order, and legislative Concurrent Resolution establishing the Idaho Behavioral Health Council, Governor's Ceremonial Office, Boise (2:30 PM MST)

Location: Boise, ID

Location: Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison Hyer, Idaho Governor’s Office, Marissa.Morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

Thursday, Feb. 20 11:45 AM Idaho Gov. Little's public schedule – Idaho Governor Brad Little hosts a joint press event with members of Idaho's Congressional Delegation commemorating the passage of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, Ceremonial Office, State Capitol, Boise (11:45 AM MST); and hosts a press event regarding Idaho's original Constitution, Ceremonial Office (1:00 PM MST)

Location: Boise, ID

Location: Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison Hyer, Idaho Governor’s Office, Marissa.Morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686