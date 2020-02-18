Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon wrestles with building facilities in tsunami zones

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Experts say the big one is coming to the Pacific Northwest: a massive earthquake that will cause buildings and bridges to collapse and unleash a tsunami that will devastate the coast. But, doubling down on its decision last year to allow the construction of critical facilities in tsunami inundation zones, the Oregon Legislature appears headed to approve building standards for those facilities, like police and fire stations. The House Committee on Natural Resources last week approved the measure by a 6-1 vote, sending it to the House floor for a vote. A leading earthquake expert, and the lone dissenting voter, says lawmakers are making a big mistake.

Highway 22 closed after tanker crash, diesel spill

IDANHA, Ore. (AP) — A stretch of Highway 22 will be closed for days as crews clean up gasoline and diesel fuel that leaked out of a crashed tanker truck near Idanha along the North Santiam River. The Oregon Department of Transportation says the highway between Idanha and Santiam Junction is unlikely to reopen until Friday or Saturday as crews remove contaminated soil and rebuild a 600-foot section of roadway. An oil sheen is visible on the North Santiam River downstream of the crash site, but officials say most of the tanker’s oil seeped into the ditch. The city of Salem says its drinking water is safe.

Portland man dies on Mount Hood after snowboarding fall

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland man has died in a snowboarding accident at Mount Hood Meadows. The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office says Monday that 45-year-old Ryan Zeitner was pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics. Authorities say Zeitner fell while snowboarding shortly after 11 a.m. on Sunday. No additional details have been released.

Ranchers hit by Oregon flooding get donated hay for animals

TOLLGATE, Ore. (AP) — Livestock owners hit by this month’s devastating flooding in northeastern Oregon are getting bales of hay donated by other farmers and ranchers so they can feed their animals. Twenty bales of hay were delivered Thursday and more came over the weekend. A local club of off-roading enthusiasts named Tollgate Off-Road and Recovery Club is making deliveries to livestock owners along the Umatilla River and South Fork Walla Walla River who suffered flood damage on Feb. 6.

Jet boats on Applegate River cause a stir

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Anglers and residents who live near the Applegate River in southwestern Oregon are upset that jet boats are speeding down the river, disturbing the quiet and possibly stirring up silt that could hurt juvenile salmon and steelhead. There are no bans on powerboats on the Applegate River, which has about one-quarter the amount of water flow of the Rogue River. The Applegate River empties into the much larger Rogue River about 7 miles downstream of Grants Pass. Fishing guides and residents say the Applegate is too narrow for power boats and has dangerous curves that could lead to an accident.

Jury decides convicted Oregon meth dealer should lose home

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A jury in Oregon says a woman convicted of a felony drug crime should lose her home under the state’s civil forfeiture law. The Oregonian/Oregon Live reports 62-year-old Sheryl Sublet in 2018 was convicted of selling methamphetamine in Yamhill County and sentenced to six years in prison. The Yamhill County Interagency Narcotics Team then attempted to take Sublet’s $354,000 home. Under the law, authorities can seize items if the property is suspected to be an instrument of the illegal conduct. Sublet’s attorney says the value of the property is supposed to be “proportionate” to the criminal conduct and that she will appeal.

Police: Burglary ring targeted marijuana businesses

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon and Salem, Oregon say they broke up a burglary ring that was targeting state-legal marijuana businesses in Oregon and southwest Washington. Authorities said they seized 16 firearms, $33,000 in cash, 30 pounds of marijuana and other items during a police operation in Salem on Friday. At least one person was arrested but police aren’t giving any more details, citing the ongoing investigation.

Police seek suspect who robbed 3 Portland banks in 1 hour

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Police Bureau says a man robbed three Portland banks in less than one hour last week. The Oregonian/Oregon Live reports the robberies occurred Friday afternoon. A suspect wearing glasses, a black beanie and flannel shirt passed a note to a teller but did not display a weapon just before 2 p.m. at the Bank of the West on Northwest Broadway near Flanders Street. Police say he used the same methods at OnPoint Community Credit Union on West Burnside Street and 20th Avenue and a bank near Northwest 23rd Avenue and Burnside. The last robbery was at 2:29 p.m.