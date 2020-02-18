Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ELECTION 2020-SANDERS-WASHINGTON

Bernie Sanders draws thousands to rally in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Bernie Sanders rallied thousands of supporters in Washington ahead of the state’s presidential primary, calling for the grassroots movement that led to his win in the state’s 2016 caucuses to continue through the broader primary that takes place March 10. Sanders, coming off a win in the New Hampshire primary, was joined at the Presidents’ Day rally at the Tacoma Dome by Democratic U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Seattle, who is chairing his Washington state campaign. The Tacoma Dome holds about 23,000 people, and the Sanders campaign said more than 17,000 people were in attendance,

POLICE STANDOFF

Body found inside Issaquah home believed to be gunman

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — The Washington State Patrols says a body has been found inside a charred Issaquah home where an armed man had held his sister and her family hostage for hours this weekend. Investigators believe the body belongs to the gunman. He was barricaded inside the home at the time of the fire. Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Issaquah police were called to the home after a woman reported a suspicious person outside. A few minutes later, the homeowner called 911 to report she was now being held at gunpoint with her fiancé and her 5- and 8-year-old children by her 28-year-old brother. SWAT later rescued those held hostage and then a fire broke out.

BODY FOUND-HOMICIDE

Woman’s body investigated as a homicide

BLYN, Wash. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a body found in the Olympic National Forest in Clallam County is being investigated as a homicide. Detectives said the woman’s body was found in the Buckhorn Wilderness area of the forest, off Forest Service Road 28 south of Blyn, Washington. Investigators said they believe the woman “succumbed to injuries as a result of homicidal violence.” But they did not release additional information. The FBI is assisting in the investigation because the woman’s body was found on federal forest land.

STATE POLICE-YAKIMA NATION

Washington State Patrol may return to Yakima Nation roads

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Washington State Patrol troopers could resume regular patrols on state highways within Yakama Nation’s borders in the coming months. The Yakima Herald reports U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs officials have approved an agreement to cross-commission State Patrol troopers, allowing them to stop and detain Yakama Nation citizens as part of their regular duties. An official says the State Patrol could begin working again inside Yakima Nation borders in 60 to 90 days. Other departments have received special commissions for Yakima Nation, but permission for the State Patrol has been withheld due to liability and jurisdiction issues with federal officials.

STEELHEAD FISHING

Washington to open fishing in May despite steelhead drop

SULTAN, Wash. (AP) — Despite concerns from scientists and conservationists, the Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife says fishing does not make a large enough impact on wild winter steelhead to delay the fishing season. The Everett Herald reports the season is scheduled to open May 23. The wild winter steelhead population in the Snohomish watershed has dropped by thousands since the 1980s. State biologists counted 28 steelhead in 2018 and 55 in 2019 on the Sultan River, a tributary of the Snohomish River. Some biologists and anglers argue delaying the fishing season would help fix the population decrease.

PUBLIC RECORDS TRAINING

Judge orders Tacoma officials to get public records training

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — City of Tacoma department heads will get court-ordered public records training after a recent ruling in a lawsuit against the city. The News Tribune reports that public records activist Arthur West sued the city in 2016. He argued it failed to provide records related to Puget Sound Energy’s planned liquefied natural gas plant on the Tacoma Tideflats. Judge Frank Cuthbertson ordered the city to pay $36,800 in penalties for negligently failing to disclose a fire protection study and a siting report. Cuthbertson also ordered the records training. Asked about the decision, a city spokesperson said the city respects the court’s decision and takes its obligations under the Public Records Act seriously.

OREGON-TSUNAMI ZONES

Oregon wrestles with building facilities in tsunami zones

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Experts say the big one is coming to the Pacific Northwest: a massive earthquake that will cause buildings and bridges to collapse and unleash a tsunami that will devastate the coast. But, doubling down on its decision last year to allow the construction of critical facilities in tsunami inundation zones, the Oregon Legislature appears headed to approve building standards for those facilities, like police and fire stations. The House Committee on Natural Resources last week approved the measure by a 6-1 vote, sending it to the House floor for a vote. A leading earthquake expert, and the lone dissenting voter, says lawmakers are making a big mistake.

NORTHWEST FLOODING-HAY DONATIONS

Ranchers hit by Oregon flooding get donated hay for animals

TOLLGATE, Ore. (AP) — Livestock owners hit by this month’s devastating flooding in northeastern Oregon are getting bales of hay donated by other farmers and ranchers so they can feed their animals. Twenty bales of hay were delivered Thursday and more came over the weekend. A local club of off-roading enthusiasts named Tollgate Off-Road and Recovery Club is making deliveries to livestock owners along the Umatilla River and South Fork Walla Walla River who suffered flood damage on Feb. 6.

FATAL SHOOTING-HOMELESS CAMP

Man fatally shot in Renton homeless camp

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Police say a 27-year-old man was shot and killed after an altercation at a Renton homeless encampment. Renton police received a report of shots fired at the encampment at 12:25 p.m. Sunday. Officers arrived and administered CPR, but the victim did not survive. The identity of the victim was not released pending confirmation by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. The shooting occurred on a large, remote parcel of property located to the west of Southwest Second Street. Renton police are asking for the public’s help in identifying anyone who was seen leaving the area of the camp around the time of the shooting.

PROPANE TANKS EXPLODE

Person injured when propane tanks explode in homeless camp

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Bellingham police say one person was injured when several small propane tanks exploded at a homeless camp. Bellingham firefighters reported the fire just after 7:30 a.m. Sunday. They found several small propane tanks had exploded with several more threatened nearby. One person there was taken to a local hospital but the extent of their injuries was not given. Firefighters were able to stabilize the situation and the scene was considered stable about an hour later. Investigators haven’t said yet exactly how the explosions were triggered.