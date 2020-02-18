AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Tuesday, Feb. 18 10:30 AM Dem Rep. Kurt Schrader’s public schedule – Democratic Rep. Kurt Schrader hosts a Clackamas County community leaders roundtable discussion, West Linn City Hall, 22500 Salamo Rd, West Linn (10:30 AM PST); hosts a Polk County community leaders roundtable discussion, Academy Building, 182 SW Academy St, Dallas (1:30 PM PST); hosts a Marion County community leaders roundtable discussion, Chemeketa Center for Business and Industry, 626 High St NE, Salem (3:30 PM PST); and a Marion County town hall meeting, Center 50+, 2615 Portland Rd NE, Salem (6:00 PM PST)

Weblinks: http://schrader.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repschrader

Contacts: Larkin Parker, Office of Rep. Schrader, larkin.parker@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 5711

Tuesday, Feb. 18 6:00 PM Oregon AFL-CIO Portland mayoral candidate forum – A coalition of labor unions from the Portland region associated with Oregon AFL-CIO hold a Portland mayoral candidate forum, with incumbent elected leaders and candidates running for Portland mayor and city council invited to speak

Location: 17230 NE Sacramento St, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://oraflcio.org/

Contacts: Russell Sanders , Oregon AFL-CIO Communications Director , Russell@oraflcio.org

Tuesday, Feb. 18 6:30 PM Oregon Virtual Academy Board of Directors meeting

Weblinks: http://orva.k12.com/, https://twitter.com/k12orva

Contacts: Oregon Virtual Academy, press@k12.com

https://zoom.us/j/526309737

Wednesday, Feb. 19 8:00 AM Democratic Rep. Kurt Schrader speaks at SEDCOR Agricultural Breakfast

Location: Mt. Angel Community Festhalle, 500 Wilco Hwy NE, Mt Angel, OR

Weblinks: http://schrader.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repschrader

Contacts: Larkin Parker, Office of Rep. Schrader, larkin.parker@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 5711

Wednesday, Feb. 19 PDX Jazz Festival – PDX Jazz Festival, featuring concerts in venues throughout Portland, OR

Location: Portland, OR

Weblinks: https://pdxjazz.com/, https://twitter.com/pdxjazz

Contacts: Don Lucoff, Portland Jazz Festival, dlucoff@pdxjazz.com, 1 503 288 5299

Thursday, Feb. 20 – Sunday, Feb. 23 Portland International Auto Show

Location: Oregon Convention Center, 777 Northeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.portlandautoshow.com/, https://twitter.com/PDXautoshow, #PortlandAutoShow

Contacts: Joe Rohatynski, Rohatynski/Harlow PR, joe@joepr.com, 1 313 378 6570