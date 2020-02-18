Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Oregon. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Portland bureau at 503-228-2169. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Oregon at 1:45 p.m.

WWII PLANE-TOURS

HONOLULU — Sightseers will soon have an opportunity to experience history while viewing Hawaii when a vintage World War II fighter plane begins passenger flights. SENT: 280 words.

IN BRIEF:

—FUGITIVE ARREST: Man wanted for 20 years arrested on attempted murder charge.

-METHAMPHETAMINE BUST: Police: Person with $750K worth of meth arrested in Portland.

—SNOWBOARDER DEATH: Missing snowboarder found dead at Oregon resort.

—EWU-ATHLETICS SPENDING: Some faculty members criticize athletic spending at EWU.

—TRANSPORTATION SUPERVISORS: ODOT managers retire following internal investigation.

The AP-Portland, Ore.