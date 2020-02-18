Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Oregon. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Portland bureau at 503-228-2169. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Oregon at 7:35 p.m.

IMMIGRATION SUBPOENAS-OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement subpoenaed a sheriff’s office in the suburbs of Portland, Oregon, on Tuesday for information about two Mexican citizens wanted for deportation, a move that is part of a broader escalation of the conflict between federal officials and local government agencies over so-called sanctuary policies. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday it would comply with the subpoenas. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 470 words.

OREGON LEGISLATURE

SALEM, Ore. — Most Republican lawmakers refused to attend a Tuesday night session of the Oregon House of Representatives amid a slowdown over anger at a sweeping bill on climate change. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 300 words.

WWII PLANE-TOURS

HONOLULU — Sightseers will soon have an opportunity to experience history while viewing Hawaii when a vintage World War II fighter plane begins passenger flights. SENT: 280 words.

IN BRIEF:

—TEEN FLU DEATH: 16-year-old Oregon student dies from flu complications.

—FUGITIVE ARREST: Man wanted for 20 years arrested on attempted murder charge.

-METHAMPHETAMINE BUST: Police: Person with $750K worth of meth arrested in Portland.

—SNOWBOARDER DEATH: Missing snowboarder found dead at Oregon resort.

—EWU-ATHLETICS SPENDING: Some faculty members criticize athletic spending at EWU.

—TRANSPORTATION SUPERVISORS: ODOT managers retire following internal investigation.

The AP-Portland, Ore.