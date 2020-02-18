Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Benson 61, Madison 47
Cascade 51, Sweet Home 48, OT
Central Catholic 60, Sandy 59
Churchill 77, Willamette 55
Clackamas 81, David Douglas 67
Crow 38, McKenzie 26
Dayton 72, Amity 52
Grand View Christian 51, C.S. Lewis 39
Grant 57, Wilson 46
Grants Pass 64, South Medford 63
Gresham 96, Centennial 66
Jefferson PDX 76, Franklin 61
Jesuit 56, Aloha 45
Klamath 59, North Valley 54
McNary 67, Mountain View 49
Newberg 68, Century 63
North Salem 54, Central 51
Parkrose 65, Putnam 57
Pendleton 73, Redmond 53
Sherwood 85, Liberty 67
Silverton 93, Dallas 40
South Eugene 58, Roseburg 49
Southridge 65, Mountainside 47
Springfield 46, North Bend 32
St. Helens 61, Hillsboro 50
Stayton 44, Sisters 32
Tigard 71, Lakeridge 48
Umpqua Valley Christian 54, Camas Valley 33
West Albany 66, Corvallis 52
West Linn 71, Canby 57
West Salem 69, Sprague 62
Westview 63, Sunset 48
Woodburn 51, Newport 44
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bend 63, Summit 37
Benson 77, Madison 46
Centennial 59, Gresham 19
Central Catholic 81, Sandy 52
Crater 64, Ashland 31
Crosshill Christian 39, C.S. Lewis 14
Forest Grove 53, Glencoe 42
Grant 46, Wilson 29
Jesuit 60, Aloha 29
Liberty 51, Sherwood 46
Marist 34, Cottage Grove 31
Mazama 42, Phoenix 28
Mountain View 46, McNary 42
Oregon City 42, Tualatin 27
Pendleton 55, Redmond 28
South Eugene 58, Roseburg 30
Springfield 34, North Bend 24
Stayton 40, Sisters 24
Tigard 63, Lakeridge 50
West Linn 57, Canby 33
Wilsonville 69, Scappoose 49
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
