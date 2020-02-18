Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 8:56 pm

Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benson 61, Madison 47

Cascade 51, Sweet Home 48, OT

Central Catholic 60, Sandy 59

Churchill 77, Willamette 55

Clackamas 81, David Douglas 67

Crow 38, McKenzie 26

Dayton 72, Amity 52

Grand View Christian 51, C.S. Lewis 39

Grant 57, Wilson 46

Grants Pass 64, South Medford 63

Gresham 96, Centennial 66

Jefferson PDX 76, Franklin 61

Jesuit 56, Aloha 45

Klamath 59, North Valley 54

McNary 67, Mountain View 49

Newberg 68, Century 63

North Salem 54, Central 51

Parkrose 65, Putnam 57

Pendleton 73, Redmond 53

Sherwood 85, Liberty 67

Silverton 93, Dallas 40

South Eugene 58, Roseburg 49

Southridge 65, Mountainside 47

Springfield 46, North Bend 32

St. Helens 61, Hillsboro 50

Stayton 44, Sisters 32

Tigard 71, Lakeridge 48

Umpqua Valley Christian 54, Camas Valley 33

West Albany 66, Corvallis 52

West Linn 71, Canby 57

West Salem 69, Sprague 62

Westview 63, Sunset 48

Woodburn 51, Newport 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bend 63, Summit 37

Benson 77, Madison 46

Centennial 59, Gresham 19

Central Catholic 81, Sandy 52

Crater 64, Ashland 31

Crosshill Christian 39, C.S. Lewis 14

Forest Grove 53, Glencoe 42

Grant 46, Wilson 29

Jesuit 60, Aloha 29

Liberty 51, Sherwood 46

Marist 34, Cottage Grove 31

Mazama 42, Phoenix 28

Mountain View 46, McNary 42

Oregon City 42, Tualatin 27

Pendleton 55, Redmond 28

South Eugene 58, Roseburg 30

Springfield 34, North Bend 24

Stayton 40, Sisters 24

Tigard 63, Lakeridge 50

West Linn 57, Canby 33

Wilsonville 69, Scappoose 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

