Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 9:35 pm

Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Prosser 75, Ephrata 52

1A Bi-District 1/2=

Loser Out=

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 57, Northwest School 45

Meridian 71, Nooksack Valley 51

1A District 3=

Semifinal=

Vashon Island 38, Klahowya 19

1A District 4=

Consolation=

Forks 58, Hoquiam 49

Montesano 71, Elma 43

Semifinal=

La Center 91, Stevenson 67

Seton Catholic 69, King’s Way Christian School 48

1A District 5=

Consolation=

Royal 59, Kiona-Benton 58

1B District 5=

Loser Out=

Sunnyside Christian 59, Bickleton 34

1B Tri-District=

Quarterfinal=

Chief Kitsap Academy 53, Puget Sound Adventist 50

Lummi 72, Mount Vernon Christian 38

Muckleshoot Tribal School 52, Tacoma Baptist 48

Rainier Christian 66, Lopez 35

2A CWAC=

Loser Out=

East Valley (Yakima) 66, Ellensburg 55

Prosser 75, Ephrata 52

2A District 1/2=

Consolation=

Anacortes 65, Cedarcrest 50

Semifinal=

Lakewood 58, Burlington-Edison 47

Lynden 58, Mountlake Terrace 49

2A District 4=

Consolation=

Columbia River 70, Washougal 40

R.A. Long 69, Hockinson 57

Semifinal=

Tumwater 59, Black Hills 48

Woodland 48, W. F. West 45

2B District 7=

Consolation=

Kettle Falls 66, Davenport 45

Tekoa/Rosalia 77, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 61

Semifinal=

Liberty (Spangle) 74, Colfax 62, OT

2B Tri-District=

Semifinal=

Darrington 57, Seattle Lutheran 48

Friday Harbor 66, Auburn Adventist Academy 64

3A SeaKing=

Quarterfinal=

Eastside Catholic 58, Seattle Prep 41

O’Dea 62, Bellevue 54

4A District 6=

Play-In=

Wenatchee 72, Moses Lake 52

4A GSL(backslash)MCC=

Consolation=

Chiawana 84, Mead 69

Ferris 65, Walla Walla 62

4A Wes-King=

Consolation=

Jackson 48, Redmond 47

Mount Si 66, Mariner 51

Semifinal=

Glacier Peak 59, Skyline 39

Inglemoor 67, Woodinville 52

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

1A CTL=

Second Place=

Okanogan 58, Omak 50

1B Tri-District 1-3=

Quarterfinal=

Clallam Bay 60, Tacoma Baptist 46

Mount Vernon Christian 43, Puget Sound Adventist 30

Muckleshoot Tribal School 45, Lummi 41

Neah Bay 60, Tulalip Heritage 30

2A CWAC=

Loser Out=

Prosser 41, Grandview 34

Toppenish 60, Selah 57

2A District 3=

Loser Out=

Renton 58, Foster 9

Sequim 58, Kingston 33

White River 74, Orting 31

2A District 7=

Championship=

Clarkston 40, West Valley (Spokane) 39

2B District 4=

Loser Out=

Adna 53, Chief Leschi 43

Toledo 49, Raymond 39

Semifinal=

Mossyrock 55, Rainier 41

Wahkiakum 41, Ilwaco 38

2B District 6=

First Place=

Waterville-Mansfield 48, Brewster 37

Third Place=

Lake Roosevelt 62, Liberty Bell 48

2B District 7=

Loser Out=

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 51, Reardan 42

St. George’s 49, Kettle Falls 34

Semifinal=

Colfax 45, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 36

Liberty (Spangle) 58, Davenport 37

3A District 1=

Loser Out=

Edmonds-Woodway 59, Marysville-Getchell 34

Meadowdale 63, Everett 42

Semifinal=

Arlington 55, Ferndale 46

Shorecrest 48, Snohomish 36

3A District 3=

Loser Out=

Capital 79, Spanaway Lake 59

Kelso 63, Peninsula 41

Wilson 66, Gig Harbor 51

Yelm 43, Bonney Lake 41

3A SeaKing=

Quarterfinal=

Eastside Catholic 73, Roosevelt 40

Garfield 58, Seattle Prep 45

Juanita 48, Franklin 47

Lake Washington 47, Blanchet 32

4A District 6=

Play-In=

Eisenhower 54, Davis 45

West Valley (Yakima) 68, Wenatchee 53

4A GSL/MCC=

Loser Out=

Chiawana 53, Pasco 42

University 53, Gonzaga Prep 47

4A WC/SW=

Loser Out=

Camas 50, Skyview 32

Kentridge 49, Enumclaw 37

Kentwood 46, Olympia 36

Rogers (Puyallup) 54, Auburn Mountainview 47

4A Wes-King=

Loser Out=

Issaquah 61, Newport-Bellevue 35

Lake Stevens 52, Mount Si 42

Semifinal=

Glacier Peak 63, Inglemoor 45

Woodinville 59, Eastlake 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

Related Articles