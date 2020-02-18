Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 9:32 pm

Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Kelly 50, Vallivue 44

Kellogg 67, Priest River 50

Middleton 59, Nampa 38

Moscow 47, Coeur d’Alene 40

St. Maries 70, Wallace 39

Timberlake 53, Bonners Ferry 38

Class 1AD1 District 2=

First Round=

Lapwai 66, Clearwater Valley 48

Prairie 52, Genesee 45

Troy 65, Kamiah 61

Class 1AD1 District 3=

Play In=

North Star Charter 52, Compass Public Charter School 48

Class 1AD2 District 4=

First Round=

Carey 70, Richfield 49

Lighthouse Christian 86, Sun Valley Community 30

Class 2A District 4=

First Round=

Declo 55, Wendell 39

Class 2A District 5=

First Round=

Bear Lake 46, Malad 40

West Side 65, Soda Springs 29

Class 2A District 6=

Consolation=

Ririe 58, W. Jefferson 54

Semifinal=

Firth 58, Salmon 48

Class 3A District 4=

Consolation=

Gooding 56, Buhl 53

Semifinal=

Kimberly 55, Filer 44

Class 4A District 4-5=

Play In=

Century 67, Jerome 48

Mountain Home 59, Canyon Ridge 43

Class 4A District 6=

First Round=

Bonneville 73, Shelley 71

Hillcrest 53, Skyline 51, OT

Class 5A District 3=

First Round=

Borah 53, Timberline 40

Eagle 64, Boise 54

Meridian 61, Centennial 46

Rocky Mountain 73, Skyview 43

Class 5A District 5-6=

First Round=

Madison 58, Thunder Ridge 30

Rigby 52, Highland 36

___

The Associated Press

