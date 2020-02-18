Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Kelly 50, Vallivue 44
Kellogg 67, Priest River 50
Middleton 59, Nampa 38
Moscow 47, Coeur d’Alene 40
St. Maries 70, Wallace 39
Timberlake 53, Bonners Ferry 38
Class 1AD1 District 2=
First Round=
Lapwai 66, Clearwater Valley 48
Prairie 52, Genesee 45
Troy 65, Kamiah 61
Class 1AD1 District 3=
Play In=
North Star Charter 52, Compass Public Charter School 48
Class 1AD2 District 4=
First Round=
Carey 70, Richfield 49
Lighthouse Christian 86, Sun Valley Community 30
Class 2A District 4=
First Round=
Declo 55, Wendell 39
Class 2A District 5=
First Round=
Bear Lake 46, Malad 40
West Side 65, Soda Springs 29
Class 2A District 6=
Consolation=
Ririe 58, W. Jefferson 54
Semifinal=
Firth 58, Salmon 48
Class 3A District 4=
Consolation=
Gooding 56, Buhl 53
Semifinal=
Kimberly 55, Filer 44
Class 4A District 4-5=
Play In=
Century 67, Jerome 48
Mountain Home 59, Canyon Ridge 43
Class 4A District 6=
First Round=
Bonneville 73, Shelley 71
Hillcrest 53, Skyline 51, OT
Class 5A District 3=
First Round=
Borah 53, Timberline 40
Eagle 64, Boise 54
Meridian 61, Centennial 46
Rocky Mountain 73, Skyview 43
Class 5A District 5-6=
First Round=
Madison 58, Thunder Ridge 30
Rigby 52, Highland 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/