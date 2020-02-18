WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Washington at 4:45 p.m.

MISSING UTAH WOMAN-TRIAL

TACOMA, Wash. A final chapter in the horrific saga of a Utah woman who vanished about a decade ago and the killings of her young sons in a fiery attack by their father years later began Tuesday with opening statements in a lawsuit against Washington state over the boys’ deaths. SENT: 400 words. With AP photos.

BABY KIDNAPPING PLOT

TACOMA, Wash. — A Washington woman has pleaded not guilty to drugging a new mother after authorities say she posed as a photographer in an complex plot to kidnap the mother’s newborn baby. UPCOMING: 350 words by 5:30 p.m. With AP photos.

YAKIMA SHOOTING TRIAL-LEGAL FEES

YAKIMA, Wash. — A man acquitted of second-degree murder in January will not be reimbursed for his legal fees, a judge ruled. SENT: 330 words.

SINGLE FAMILY BAN

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Single family zoning could be eliminated in most cities in Washington state with more than 10,000 people, lawmakers said. SENT: 200 words.

SPORTS

BBA—MARINERS SHEFFIELD AND DUNN

PEORIA, Ariz. — The future of the Seattle Mariners’ starting rotation is now, with left-hander Justus Sheffield virtually assured of a spot and fellow rising prospect Justin Dunn a top contender to join the group. By Jose M. Romero. SENT: 650 words. With AP photos.

FBN—SEAHAWKS OLSEN

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person familiar with the situation says three-time Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen has agreed to a one-year, $7 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks. By Steve Reed. SENT: 210 words.

IN BRIEF:

—METHAMPHETAMINE BUST: Police: Person with $750K worth of meth arrested in Portland.

—EWU-ATHLETICS SPENDING: Some faculty members criticize athletic spending at EWU.

—SNOWBOARDER DEATH: Missing snowboarder found dead at Oregon resort.

—HELICOPTER IN NEIGHBORHOOD: Spokane County prepares to sue man over neighborhood helipad.