WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Washington at noon.

YAKIMA SHOOTING TRIAL-LEGAL FEES

YAKIMA, Wash. — A man acquitted of second-degree murder in January will not be reimbursed for his legal fees, a judge ruled. SENT: 330 words.

SINGLE FAMILY BAN

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Single family zoning could be eliminated in most cities in Washington state with more than 10,000 people, lawmakers said. SENT: 200 words.

SPORTS

BBA—MARINERS

PEORIA, Ariz. — The Seattle Mariners hold their first full squad workout on Tuesday. UPCOMING: 500 words. By 3 p.m. PT.

IN BRIEF:

—EWU-ATHLETICS SPENDING: Some faculty members criticize athletic spending at EWU.

—SNOWBOARDER DEATH: Missing snowboarder found dead at Oregon resort.

—HELICOPTER IN NEIGHBORHOOD: Spokane County prepares to sue man over neighborhood helipad.