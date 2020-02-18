Washington Daybook

AP - Oregon-Northwest

——————–

Tuesday, Feb. 18 11:30 AM Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan delivers third annual State of the City address

Location: Rainier Arts Center, 3515 S Alaska St, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Kelsey Nyland, City of Seattle, Kelsey.Nyland@seattle.gov

Media Access Opens: 10:15 a.m.* Sound Check: 10:45 a.m. * Doors Open: 11:00 a.m. * Program Begins: 11:30 a.m.

——————–

Tuesday, Feb. 18 12:00 PM Dem Rep. Rick Larsen’s public schedule – Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen in Bellingham, WA, meeting with City of Bellingham Public Works, 210 Lottie St (12:00 PM PST); touring Marlin Engineering, 2200 Division St (2:15 PM PST); and visiting Bellingham Goodwill Job Training Center (3:30 PM PST)

Location: Bellingham, WA

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 2605

——————–

Tuesday, Feb. 18 3:00 PM Climate Solutions webinar on ‘working clean fuels policies’ – Climate Solutions hold a webinar with speakers from Oregon, Washington, and California providing details and specific examples of the benefits and working clean fuels policies in their home jurisdictions. Speakers include Climate Solutions WA Policy manager Kelly Hall, Advanced Biofuels Canada President Ian Thompson, Renewable Natural Gas Coalition State Government Affairs Director Sam Wade, and EWEB Policy and Government Affairs Program Manager

Weblinks: http://climatesolutions.org, https://twitter.com/climatesolution

Contacts: Stephanie Noren, Climate Solutions, stephanie@climatesolutions.org, 1 206 454 7839

Webinar link will be provided with RSVP confirmation.

——————–

Tuesday, Feb. 18 – Friday, Feb. 21 NWHA Annual Conference – Northwest Hydroelectric Association Annual Conference

Location: Hyatt Regency Seattle, 808 Howell St, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.nwhydro.org, #NWHYDRO

Contacts: NWHA, info@nwhydro.org, 1 503 502 7262

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 19 25th anniversary of Foo Fighters – 25th anniversary of Foo Fighters performing their first-ever show, for a small group of friends and family in a residential loft in downtown Seattle. The show also marked frontman Dave Grohl’s first live performance since the 8 Apr 1994 death of Nirvana bandmate Kurt Cobain, and saw his new band perform the majority of their eponymous debut album, which would be released five months later, on 4 Jul 1995

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 19 Microsoft Corp: Q3 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.microsoft.com/investor/, https://twitter.com/MSFTnews

Contacts: Microsoft investor relations, msft@microsoft.com, 1 425 706 4400