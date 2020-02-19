Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has subpoenaed an Oregon sheriff’s office for information about two foreign nationals wanted for deportation in an escalation of the conflict between federal officials and local government over so-called sanctuary policies. ICE served the Washington County Sheriff’s Office with the federal subpoenas Tuesday in an attempt to get more information about two Mexican citizens who were arrested in Oregon. Under the sanctuary law, authorities in Oregon won’t hold those who committed crimes and have finished their sentences to be picked up by federal immigration agents, unless they have a warrant signed by a judge. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that their office will comply with the subpoena.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Most Republicans, who are a minority in the Oregon House of Representatives, are refusing to attend a Tuesday night session of the chamber amid a slowdown over anger at a sweeping bill on climate change. Earlier, Republican lawmakers in the House insisted that bills coming to the floor be read in their entirety instead of being summarized, which slowed things down substantially. The 2020 session of the Legislature lasts only 35 days, being an even-year short session. House Republican leader Christine Drazan told reporters the Republicans were not attempting to deny a quorum but to address pacing of the legislative session.

UNDATED (AP) — The Boy Scouts of America are urging victims to come forward after the 110-year-old organization filed for bankruptcy protection in the first step toward dealing with a barrage of sexual abuse lawsuits. The Scouts plan to create a huge compensation fund for potentially thousands of men who were molested as youngsters decades ago by scoutmasters or other leaders. The bankruptcy filing puts the lawsuits on hold for now. But ultimately the Boy Scouts could be forced to sell off some of their vast property holdings, including campgrounds and hiking trails, to raise money for a victims’ fund that could top $1 billion.

COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) — Officials say a 16-year-old student at a Coos Bay high school has died due to complications of Influenza B. Coos Bay Public Schools Superintendent Bryan Trendell says the student at Marshfield High School died early Monday morning. The World reports Marshfield High School Principal Travis Howard says he’s been been in contact with an infectious disease specialist who assured him that the school was not in danger of further infection or contamination. Howard says the student was a football and baseball player and was also in band. The Oregon Health Authority says as of Feb. 8, one other child has died in Oregon from the flu or complications associated with the flu this season.