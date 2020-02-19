Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Senate has passed three bills that aim to reign in the costs of prescription drugs. One measure would cap the monthly out-of-pocket cost of insulin to $100 until Jan. 1, 2023 and requires the Health Care Authority to monitor the price of insulin. Another seeks a longer-term cost containment for insulin by creating a centralized purchasing process for insulin based on the approach used by the state to purchase childhood vaccines. The third measure establishes a prescription drug affordability board that would review prices and price increases to determine whether maximum price caps are needed. The bills now head to the House for consideration.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The House has approved a measure that seeks to protect domestic workers from retaliation, sexual harassment and discrimination. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Washington has at least 100,000 domestic workers. The measure that passed the House Tuesday provides domestic workers with protections afforded to other workers, including protection against sexual harassment and discrimination. It also prohibits employers from holding on to personal effects, including legal documents such as passports and prohibits the monitoring of workers using the bathroom or changing clothes. The measure now heads to the Senate for consideration.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state woman has pleaded not guilty to drugging a new mother after authorities say she posed as a photographer in a complex plot to kidnap the mother’s baby. The News Tribune reports 38-year-old Juliette Parker entered the plea Tuesday to attempted kidnapping and assault in Pierce County Superior Court. Court documents say Parker connected with mothers through a Facebook group and offered to do free photo shoots of newborns to build her portfolio. Documents say Parker drugged one mother whose home she visited earlier this month and that the woman ordered Parker to leave and called 911.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A final chapter has begun in the horrific saga of a Utah woman who vanished a decade ago and the killings of her young sons years later. A trial in a lawsuit against Washington state began Tuesday. Josh Powell was suspected in the 2009 disappearance of wife Susan Cox Powell. Her parents have sued the state Department of Social and Health Services, alleging negligence helped contribute to their grandsons’ deaths in 2012. A caseworker had brought the children to their father’s home for a supervised visit, but he locked her out, attacked the boys, poured gasoline on them, and killed them and himself in an explosive fire. A lawyer for the state said in court that before the murders there was not enough evidence to deny Powell visitations.