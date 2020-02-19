Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO SLAYING

Man sentenced to at least 22 years in 2019 slaying

CHALLIS, Idaho (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting another man, then burning and burying the body, has been sentenced to at least 22 years in prison. KIFI reports that Ben Savage plead guilty to the slaying of 23-year-old Charles McBride in February of 2019. Judge Stevan H. Thompson called the crime an “execution style killing.” Through a plea agreement, the 36-year-old Savage did not have to stand trial and could not be considered for the death penalty. He was sentenced Tuesday. Savage faced between 17 and 25 years minimum in prison for first-degree murder.

SNOWBOARDER DEATH

Missing snowboarder found dead at Oregon resort

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A snowboarder has been found dead at an Oregon ski resort a day after another snowboarder suffered a fatal fall in the same area, authorities said Tuesday. KOIN reports Tim Bauters had been in Oregon on an extended work trip, but did not return home to California as planned. His family reported him missing to the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office on Monday after not hearing from him since Friday when he was at Mt. Hood Meadows ski resort. Around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, the ski resort told authorities searchers had found Bauters’ body. The body was recovered in the same area where another snowboarder suffered a fatal fall Sunday.

PRONGHORN KILLED

Authorities report more pronghorn killed in train accident

HAMER, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is reporting an additional 32 pronghorn have been killed in a second train accident in eastern Idaho. A train collided with 64 pronghorn Feb. 3 killing 45 on impact and severely injuring another 19 in the same area near Hamer, Idaho. KBOI reports that authorities gave a second update Friday that an additional 32 were struck by a train in a second incident. Fish and Game staff were in the area on a continued search for pronghorn that were hung up in a fence the evening before officials made the discovery.

NORTHWEST FLOODING-HAY DONATIONS

Ranchers hit by Oregon flooding get donated hay for animals

TOLLGATE, Ore. (AP) — Livestock owners hit by this month’s devastating flooding in northeastern Oregon are getting bales of hay donated by other farmers and ranchers so they can feed their animals. Twenty bales of hay were delivered Thursday and more came over the weekend. A local club of off-roading enthusiasts named Tollgate Off-Road and Recovery Club is making deliveries to livestock owners along the Umatilla River and South Fork Walla Walla River who suffered flood damage on Feb. 6.

SPOKANE EMPLOYMENT

Spokane area continued upward trend in employment in 2019

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — State labor officials say an increasing population and a booming economy in 2019 again spurred employment growth around Spokane. The Washington State Employment Security Department says the region covering Spokane, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties saw more than 4,600 new jobs in 2019, surpassing that mark for the fifth consecutive year. The Spokane Spokesman-Review reports gains in employment, wages, population and housing occurred as the U.S. economy grew for 126 continuous months since June 2009, the longest period of economic growth in history. An economist says the region could see up to a 1.5% increase in employment growth in 2020.

HIGHWAY WORKER KILLED

Crash kills Idaho Transportation Department employee

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Transportation Department says one of its employees died as he worked along U.S. Highway 20 in southeast Idaho. The Idaho Statesman reports 56-year-old Mark Reinke was killed Thursday when his backhoe was struck from behind by a semtractor about 5 miles outside of Arco. The semi was traveling west. Reinke was wearing a seat belt but was fatally injured. He died around 7 a.m. Reinke began working for the Idaho Transportation Department last summer. He is the 40th employee to die on the job since 1960.