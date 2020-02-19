Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-IMMIGRATION-SUBPOENAS-OREGON

Immigration agency subpoenas Oregon county over 2 inmates

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has subpoenaed an Oregon sheriff’s office for information about two foreign nationals wanted for deportation in an escalation of the conflict between federal officials and local government over so-called sanctuary policies. ICE served the Washington County Sheriff’s Office with the federal subpoenas Tuesday in an attempt to get more information about two Mexican citizens who were arrested in Oregon. Under the sanctuary law, authorities in Oregon won’t hold those who committed crimes and have finished their sentences to be picked up by federal immigration agents, unless they have a warrant signed by a judge. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that their office will comply with the subpoena.

OREGON-LEGISLATURE

Oregon House GOP members refuse to appear for session

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Most Republicans, who are a minority in the Oregon House of Representatives, are refusing to attend a Tuesday night session of the chamber amid a slowdown over anger at a sweeping bill on climate change. Earlier, Republican lawmakers in the House insisted that bills coming to the floor be read in their entirety instead of being summarized, which slowed things down substantially. The 2020 session of the Legislature lasts only 35 days, being an even-year short session. House Republican leader Christine Drazan told reporters the Republicans were not attempting to deny a quorum but to address pacing of the legislative session.

BOY SCOUTS-BANKRUPTCY

Boy Scouts seek bankruptcy, urge victims to step forward

The Boy Scouts of America are urging victims to come forward after the 110-year-old organization filed for bankruptcy protection in the first step toward dealing with a barrage of sexual abuse lawsuits. The Scouts plan to create a huge compensation fund for potentially thousands of men who were molested as youngsters decades ago by scoutmasters or other leaders. The bankruptcy filing puts the lawsuits on hold for now. But ultimately the Boy Scouts could be forced to sell off some of their vast property holdings, including campgrounds and hiking trails, to raise money for a victims’ fund that could top $1 billion.

TEEN FLU DEATH

16-year-old Oregon student dies from flu complications

COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) — Officials say a 16-year-old student at a Coos Bay high school has died due to complications of Influenza B. Coos Bay Public Schools Superintendent Bryan Trendell says the student at Marshfield High School died early Monday morning. The World reports Marshfield High School Principal Travis Howard says he’s been been in contact with an infectious disease specialist who assured him that the school was not in danger of further infection or contamination. Howard says the student was a football and baseball player and was also in band. The Oregon Health Authority says as of Feb. 8, one other child has died in Oregon from the flu or complications associated with the flu this season.

METHAMPHETAMINE BUST

Police: Person with $750K worth of meth arrested in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say officers have arrested a person who was found with a large amount of methamphetamine meant for distribution in the Portland metropolitan area. The Portland Police Bureau says officers with the Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit made the arrest on Thursday after a police dog and officer located about 33 pounds of the drug. Police say the meth was an estimated 300,000 dosage units valued at over $750,000. No further details were released because police say the investigation is continuing.

SNOWBOARDER DEATH

Missing snowboarder found dead at Oregon resort

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A snowboarder has been found dead at an Oregon ski resort a day after another snowboarder suffered a fatal fall in the same area, authorities said Tuesday. KOIN reports Tim Bauters had been in Oregon on an extended work trip, but did not return home to California as planned. His family reported him missing to the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office on Monday after not hearing from him since Friday when he was at Mt. Hood Meadows ski resort. Around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, the ski resort told authorities searchers had found Bauters’ body. The body was recovered in the same area where another snowboarder suffered a fatal fall Sunday.

FUGITIVE ARREST

Man wanted for 20 years arrested on attempted murder charge

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man who’s been wanted by authorities in Multnomah County for almost 20 years has been arrested and arraigned in court. KATU-TV reports Pablo Salazar-Cruz is facing charges of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says a grand jury indicted Salazar-Cruz on the charges on Sept. 13, 2000. Since then, there’s been a warrant out for Salazar-Cruz’s arrest. On Sunday, law enforcement arrested Salazar-Cruz in Gresham. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer. No further information about the alleged crimes was released.

TRANSPORTATION SUPERVISORS

ODOT managers retire following internal investigation

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Two Oregon Department of Transportation managers at the center of a 2017 whistleblower-retaliation scandal have retired following a six-month internal investigation into possible new policy violations. The Statesman Journal reports that David McKane and David Fifer worked for ODOT’s Motor Carrier Transportation Division, which regulates trucking and operates weigh stations throughout the state. Both were put on paid administrative leave on Aug. 27, 2019. The agency says neither returned or will return to work. The Statesman Journal detailed nearly a decade of problems at the Motor Carrier Division in a special report published in November 2017.