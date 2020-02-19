Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Trio of prescription cost bills pass off Senate floor

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Senate has passed three bills that aim to reign in the costs of prescription drugs. One measure would cap the monthly out-of-pocket cost of insulin to $100 until Jan. 1, 2023 and requires the Health Care Authority to monitor the price of insulin. Another seeks a longer-term cost containment for insulin by creating a centralized purchasing process for insulin based on the approach used by the state to purchase childhood vaccines. The third measure establishes a prescription drug affordability board that would review prices and price increases to determine whether maximum price caps are needed. The bills now head to the House for consideration.

House approves bill protecting domestic workers

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The House has approved a measure that seeks to protect domestic workers from retaliation, sexual harassment and discrimination. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Washington has at least 100,000 domestic workers. The measure that passed the House Tuesday provides domestic workers with protections afforded to other workers, including protection against sexual harassment and discrimination. It also prohibits employers from holding on to personal effects, including legal documents such as passports and prohibits the monitoring of workers using the bathroom or changing clothes. The measure now heads to the Senate for consideration.

Washington state woman pleads not guilty in baby theft case

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state woman has pleaded not guilty to drugging a new mother after authorities say she posed as a photographer in a complex plot to kidnap the mother’s baby. The News Tribune reports 38-year-old Juliette Parker entered the plea Tuesday to attempted kidnapping and assault in Pierce County Superior Court. Court documents say Parker connected with mothers through a Facebook group and offered to do free photo shoots of newborns to build her portfolio. Documents say Parker drugged one mother whose home she visited earlier this month and that the woman ordered Parker to leave and called 911.

Trial begins in lawsuit over missing woman’s murdered sons

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A final chapter has begun in the horrific saga of a Utah woman who vanished a decade ago and the killings of her young sons years later. A trial in a lawsuit against Washington state began Tuesday. Josh Powell was suspected in the 2009 disappearance of wife Susan Cox Powell. Her parents have sued the state Department of Social and Health Services, alleging negligence helped contribute to their grandsons’ deaths in 2012. A caseworker had brought the children to their father’s home for a supervised visit, but he locked her out, attacked the boys, poured gasoline on them, and killed them and himself in an explosive fire. A lawyer for the state said in court that before the murders there was not enough evidence to deny Powell visitations.

Missing snowboarder found dead at Oregon resort

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A snowboarder has been found dead at an Oregon ski resort a day after another snowboarder suffered a fatal fall in the same area, authorities said Tuesday. KOIN reports Tim Bauters had been in Oregon on an extended work trip, but did not return home to California as planned. His family reported him missing to the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office on Monday after not hearing from him since Friday when he was at Mt. Hood Meadows ski resort. Around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, the ski resort told authorities searchers had found Bauters’ body. The body was recovered in the same area where another snowboarder suffered a fatal fall Sunday.

Washington state to consider ban on single family zoning

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Washington state lawmakers have proposed a bill to eliminate single family zoning in most cities with more than 10,000 people. KOMO-TV reported Monday that the proposal would mean local governments would be required to allow triplexes, quadplexes, townhouses, and courtyard apartments mixed into classic suburban neighborhoods. Democratic state Sen. Mona Das told KATU-TV in support of the bill that these housing types are more affordable than detached, single-dwelling houses. It is unclear how the bill is expected to impact current homeowners and property values. Republican state Sen. Hans Zeiger raised concerns about the bill in a hearing suggesting this decision should be left to local officials.

Police: Person with $750K worth of meth arrested in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say officers have arrested a person who was found with a large amount of methamphetamine meant for distribution in the Portland metropolitan area. The Portland Police Bureau says officers with the Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit made the arrest on Thursday after a police dog and officer located about 33 pounds of the drug. Police say the meth was an estimated 300,000 dosage units valued at over $750,000. No further details were released because police say the investigation is continuing.

Bernie Sanders draws thousands to rally in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Bernie Sanders rallied thousands of supporters in Washington ahead of the state’s presidential primary, calling for the grassroots movement that led to his win in the state’s 2016 caucuses to continue through the broader primary that takes place March 10. Sanders, coming off a win in the New Hampshire primary, was joined at the Presidents’ Day rally at the Tacoma Dome by Democratic U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Seattle, who is chairing his Washington state campaign. The Tacoma Dome holds about 23,000 people, and the Sanders campaign said more than 17,000 people were in attendance,

Body found inside Issaquah home believed to be gunman

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — The Washington State Patrols says a body has been found inside a charred Issaquah home where an armed man had held his sister and her family hostage for hours this weekend. Investigators believe the body belongs to the gunman. He was barricaded inside the home at the time of the fire. Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Issaquah police were called to the home after a woman reported a suspicious person outside. A few minutes later, the homeowner called 911 to report she was now being held at gunpoint with her fiancé and her 5- and 8-year-old children by her 28-year-old brother. SWAT later rescued those held hostage and then a fire broke out.

Woman’s body investigated as a homicide

BLYN, Wash. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a body found in the Olympic National Forest in Clallam County is being investigated as a homicide. Detectives said the woman’s body was found in the Buckhorn Wilderness area of the forest, off Forest Service Road 28 south of Blyn, Washington. Investigators said they believe the woman “succumbed to injuries as a result of homicidal violence.” But they did not release additional information. The FBI is assisting in the investigation because the woman’s body was found on federal forest land.