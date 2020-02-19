N. Arizona looks to sweep Idaho

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Northern Arizona (14-10, 8-7) vs. Idaho (7-18, 3-11)

Cowan Spectrum at the Kibbie Dome, Moscow, Idaho; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona goes for the season sweep over Idaho after winning the previous matchup in Flagstaff. The teams last played on Feb. 1, when the Lumberjacks outshot Idaho from the field 46 percent to 43.5 percent and hit 15 more foul shots en route to a five-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Idaho’s Trevon Allen, Marquell Fraser and Quinton Forrest have combined to score 47 percent of the team’s points this season, including 56 percent of all Vandals scoring over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Allen has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Idaho field goals over the last three games. Allen has accounted for 27 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Idaho is 0-11 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 7-7 when it scores at least 66.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Northern Arizona is a perfect 9-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Lumberjacks are 5-10 when scoring any fewer than 75.

BALL SECURITY: Northern Arizona’s offense has turned the ball over 11.8 times per game this year, but is averaging 7.7 turnovers over its last three games.

