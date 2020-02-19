AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Wednesday, Feb. 19.

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 19 8:00 AM Democratic Rep. Kurt Schrader speaks at SEDCOR Agricultural Breakfast

Location: Mt. Angel Community Festhalle, 500 Wilco Hwy NE, Mt Angel, OR

Weblinks: http://schrader.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repschrader

Contacts: Larkin Parker, Office of Rep. Schrader, larkin.parker@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 5711

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 19 10:30 AM Portland mayor and city council mark 50 years of the Trail Blazers – Portland City Council and Mayor Ted Wheeler mark the Trail Blazers’ 50th anniversary be declaring today Rip City Day, with Mayor Wheeler reading a proclamation. Other speakers include Trail Blazers President and CEO Chris McGowan

Location: Portland City Hall, 1221 SW 4th Ave, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.portlandonline.com

Contacts: Tim Becker, Office of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Timothy.Becker@portlandoregon.gov, 1 503 823 6784

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 19 1:00 PM Oregon Cannabis Commission Research and Leadership Subcommittee conference call meeting

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov

Contacts: Delia Hernandez, Oregon Health Authority, PHD.Communications@state.or.us, 1 503 422 7179

Conference call line: 877-848-7030, access code 753428.

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 19 5:30 PM NWABA holds skiing and snowboard event for the visually impaired – Northwest Association for Blind Athletes hosts an evening skiing and snowboarding experiences for individuals who are blind or visually impaired

Location: Mt. Hood Meadows, 14040 Oregon 35, Mt Hood, OR

Weblinks: http://nwaba.org/, https://twitter.com/NWABA

Contacts: Billy Henry, Northwest Association for Blind Athletes, bhenry@nwaba.org , 1 360 448 7254

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 19 PDX Jazz Festival – PDX Jazz Festival, featuring concerts in venues throughout Portland, OR

Location: Portland, OR

Weblinks: https://pdxjazz.com/, https://twitter.com/pdxjazz

Contacts: Don Lucoff, Portland Jazz Festival, dlucoff@pdxjazz.com, 1 503 288 5299

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 20 – Sunday, Feb. 23 Portland International Auto Show

Location: Oregon Convention Center, 777 Northeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.portlandautoshow.com/, https://twitter.com/PDXautoshow, #PortlandAutoShow

Contacts: Joe Rohatynski, Rohatynski/Harlow PR, joe@joepr.com, 1 313 378 6570