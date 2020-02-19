WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WASHINGTON-BOEING TAX

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington Legislature is considering a measure requested by Boeing htat would eliminate the aerospace giant’s main tax break in the state to resolve a long-running trade dispute. By Rachel La Corte. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

REVENUE FORECAST

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington lawmakers received good news Wednesday with the state’s latest revenue forecast showing they have significantly more money to work with as they prepare to unveil their supplemental state budget proposals. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 365 words. AP Photos.

CHINA-OUTBREAK-STUCK IN LIMBO

BANGKOK – Cruise passengers who thought their travel nightmare had ended when they were finally allowed to disembark in Cambodia are finding themselves in a new state of limbo. A dearth of flights from the Cambodian capital combined with travel restrictions curtailing what countries will allow passengers in has complicated efforts to get home. By Matt Sedensky. SENT: 1,100 words. AP Photos.

SPORTS

BKC—CALIFORNIA-WASHINGTON STATE

California plays Washington State at Beasley Coliseum. By Will Ferguson. Upcoming 550 words. Game starts at 7 p.m. PT. Photos

IN BRIEF:

—BOEING-SPOKANE: Boeing’s giant, new 777X seen in skies over Spokane.

—SEATTLE PROTEST: Climate protesters block Seattle street.

—SEATTLE-BUS SERVICE: Seattle mayor says she’ll ask voters to maintain bus service.

—SEATTLE-TENT CITIES: Seattle City Council OKs more tent cities, tiny house