WA–Washington Digest Advisory

WASHINGTON-BOEING TAX

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state lawmakers introduced bills Wednesday, at The Boeing Co.’s request, to suspend the aerospace giant’s preferential business and occupation tax rate unless the United States and European Union reach an agreement on their long-running international trade dispute that would allow the lower tax rate. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 520 words. AP Photos.

REVENUE FORECAST

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington lawmakers received good news Wednesday with the state’s latest revenue forecast showing they have significantly more money to work with as they prepare to unveil their supplemental state budget proposals. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 345 words. AP Photos.

CHINA-OUTBREAK-STUCK IN LIMBO

BANGKOK – Cruise passengers who thought their travel nightmare had ended when they were finally allowed to disembark in Cambodia are finding themselves in a new state of limbo. A dearth of flights from the Cambodian capital combined with travel restrictions curtailing what countries will allow passengers in has complicated efforts to get home. By Matt Sedensky. SENT: 1,100 words. AP Photos.

MOTEL 6 IMMIGRATION SETTLEMENT

PHOENIX — A judge has given final approval to a $10 million settlement in a class-action discrimination lawsuit that alleged Motel 6 employees in Phoenix shared the whereabouts and private information of guests with immigration authorities who later arrested some of them. By Jacques Billeaud. SENT: 470 words. With AP photo.

SEATTLE SHOOTING PLEAS

SEATTLE — Two men pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges including first-degree murder in connection with the gang-related gunfight they’re accused of instigating in downtown Seattle last month. One woman was killed and six other people were shot but survived. SENT: 320 words.

POWER PLANT FUTURE

HELENA, Mont. — Utility regulators have agreed to shield details of a coal supply contract for the Colstrip Power Plant in southeastern Montana for now. SENT: 275 words.

SPORTS

BKC—CALIFORNIA-WASHINGTON STATE

California plays Washington State at Beasley Coliseum. By Will Ferguson. Upcoming 550 words. Game starts at 7 p.m. PT. Photos

IN BRIEF:

—GROWLER PRACTICE FLIGHTS ORDER: Group requests judge order to relocate Navy practice flights.

—INJURED ORCA SWIMMING: Injured transient orca appears healthy near Washington state.

—BOEING-SPOKANE: Boeing’s giant, new 777X seen in skies over Spokane.

—SEATTLE PROTEST: Climate protesters temporarily block Seattle street. With AP photos.

—SEATTLE-BUS SERVICE: Seattle mayor says she’ll ask voters to maintain bus service.

—SEATTLE-TENT CITIES: Seattle City Council OKs more tent cities, tiny house