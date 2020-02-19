AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Wednesday, Feb. 19 8:30 AM U.S. Census Bureau Western Regional Faith Summit – U.S. Census Bureau holds western regional faith summit in Tukwila, WA, bringing together faith leaders to discuss ways to mobilize their congregations to participate in the 2020 census. Keynote from former King County, WA, Executive Rn Sims, with other speakers include Tukwila Mayor Allan Ekberg

Location: Tukwila Community Center, 12424 42nd Ave S, Tukwila, WA

Weblinks: http://www.census.gov/, https://twitter.com/uscensusbureau

Contacts: Toby Nelson, Census Bureau, toby.s.nelson@2020census.gov, 1 360 961 1643

Wednesday, Feb. 19 10:00 AM TNC press tour of project to clean stormwater capture from Aurora Bridge – The Nature Conservancy holds a press tour to discuss the new stormwater filtering systems, consisting of rain gardens and bioswales, current under construction under the Aurora Bridge which will clean water that has a ‘tremendous impact’ on salmon in the Puget Sound

Location: N 34th St & Troll Ave N, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.nature.org, https://twitter.com/nature_org

Contacts: Robin Stanton, The Nature Conservancy, rstanton@tnc.org, 1 425 478 5641

Wednesday, Feb. 19 5:30 PM UW Medicine holds event on coronavirus outbreak – University of Washington School of Medicine holds a forum to discuss COVID-19, the new coronavirus first detected in Wuhan, China, and pandemic diseases preparedness. Speakers include Washington State Chief Science Officer Dr Kathy Lofy, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Global Health, Vaccine Development and Surveillance Deputy Director Dr Scott Howell, and Providence Regional Medical Center Chief of Infectious Diseases Dr George Diaz, who treated the U.S.’ first coronavirus patient

Location: Kane Hall, 4069 Spokane Ln, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.uwmedicine.org, https://twitter.com/UWMedicine

Contacts: Susan Gregg, UW Medicine, sghanson@uw.edu , 1 206 390 3226

Wednesday, Feb. 19 25th anniversary of Foo Fighters – 25th anniversary of Foo Fighters performing their first-ever show, for a small group of friends and family in a residential loft in downtown Seattle. The show also marked frontman Dave Grohl’s first live performance since the 8 Apr 1994 death of Nirvana bandmate Kurt Cobain, and saw his new band perform the majority of their eponymous debut album, which would be released five months later, on 4 Jul 1995

Weblinks: , https://twitter.com/foofighters

CORPORATE DATA

Wednesday, Feb. 19 Microsoft Corp: Q3 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.microsoft.com/investor/, https://twitter.com/MSFTnews

Contacts: Microsoft investor relations, msft@microsoft.com, 1 425 706 4400

Friday, Feb. 21 – Saturday, Feb. 22 Seattle International Dance Festival Winter Mini-Fest, first weekend – 2nd Seattle International Dance Festival Winter Mini-Fest, first of two weekends. Artists include Khambatta Dance Compay and Unplugged Bodies * Festival concludes 28-29 Feb

Location: Erickson Theatre, 1524 Harvard Ave, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: https://seattleidf.org/

Contacts: Jennifer Rice, Seattle International Dance Festival, rice1234@yahoo.com, 1 206 450 7054

CORPORATE DATA

Friday, Feb. 21 Costco Wholesale Corp: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=83830&p=irol-irhome

Contacts: Jeff Elliott / Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp Investor Relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8264 / 8203

Friday, Feb. 21 Starbucks Corp: Q1 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://investor.starbucks.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=99518&p=irol-calendar, https://twitter.com/Starbucks

Contacts: JoAnn DeGrande, Starbucks Investor Relations, investorrelations@starbucks.com, 1 206 318 7118