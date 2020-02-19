Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1AD1 District 2=
Semifinal=
Lapwai 58, Prairie 35
Potlatch 65, Troy 43
Class 1AD1 District 3=
First Round=
Wilder 36, Notus 29
Class 1AD1 District 4=
Consolation=
Raft River 47, Glenns Ferry 40
Semifinal=
Oakley 55, Shoshone 48
Class 1AD1 District 5-6=
Championship=
Grace 61, Butte County 47
Class 1AD2 District 3=
Semifinal=
Cascade 56, Tri-Valley 40
Garden Valley 75, Council 68
Class 1AD2 District 4=
Consolation=
Camas County 85, Richfield 51
Murtaugh 46, Sun Valley Community 33
Semifinal=
Carey 56, Hansen 54
Lighthouse Christian 76, Dietrich 46
Class 2A District 3=
Semifinal=
New Plymouth 37, Marsing 34
Class 3A District 6=
Semifinal=
Sugar-Salem 49, South Fremont 39
Class 4A District 3=
Play-in=
Middleton 75, Columbia 32
