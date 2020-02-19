Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 9:09 pm

Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1AD1 District 2=

Semifinal=

Lapwai 58, Prairie 35

Potlatch 65, Troy 43

Class 1AD1 District 3=

First Round=

Wilder 36, Notus 29

Class 1AD1 District 4=

Consolation=

Raft River 47, Glenns Ferry 40

Semifinal=

Oakley 55, Shoshone 48

Class 1AD1 District 5-6=

Championship=

Grace 61, Butte County 47

Class 1AD2 District 3=

Semifinal=

Cascade 56, Tri-Valley 40

Garden Valley 75, Council 68

Class 1AD2 District 4=

Consolation=

Camas County 85, Richfield 51

Murtaugh 46, Sun Valley Community 33

Semifinal=

Carey 56, Hansen 54

Lighthouse Christian 76, Dietrich 46

Class 2A District 3=

Semifinal=

New Plymouth 37, Marsing 34

Class 3A District 6=

Semifinal=

Sugar-Salem 49, South Fremont 39

Class 4A District 3=

Play-in=

Middleton 75, Columbia 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

