AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 8:59 pm

Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Days Creek 62, Glendale 29

East Linn Christian 48, Monroe 46

Gaston 52, Nestucca 38

Lost River 70, Glide 35

Mannahouse Christian 67, Portland Christian 48, OT

Riverside 56, Vale 50

Santiam 63, Kennedy 56

Santiam Christian 50, Creswell 39

St. Mary’s 57, Sutherlin 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Days Creek 41, New Hope Christian 21

Lakeview 40, Illinois Valley 32

Lost River 49, Bonanza 20

Siletz Valley Early College 45, Mapleton 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

