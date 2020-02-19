Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Days Creek 62, Glendale 29
East Linn Christian 48, Monroe 46
Gaston 52, Nestucca 38
Lost River 70, Glide 35
Mannahouse Christian 67, Portland Christian 48, OT
Riverside 56, Vale 50
Santiam 63, Kennedy 56
Santiam Christian 50, Creswell 39
St. Mary’s 57, Sutherlin 49
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Days Creek 41, New Hope Christian 21
Lakeview 40, Illinois Valley 32
Lost River 49, Bonanza 20
Siletz Valley Early College 45, Mapleton 40
